HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 02 (Fitch) The worst snowfall in
several decades in
central and north-eastern Japan is unlikely to damage the
earnings profile of
rated non-life insurers, says Fitch Ratings. This is because
reported claims are
expected to be only of a magnitude that can be offset by rising
earnings,
leaving the overall credit profile largely intact.
According to the Nikkei newspaper, the reported damage from the
record snowfall
is estimated at around JPY60bn (USD580m) in claims at the three
major non-life
groups - Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ
Group. It will take
several months to tally a final claims figure.
If the final snowfall-related losses remain in line with
reported estimates, we
think the financial impact can be absorbed largely by the
ongoing recovery in
earnings across the sector. In the nine months to December 2013,
consolidated
recurring profit of the three non-life groups rose to JPY564bn -
or as high as
92% of their aggregated full-year estimate of JPY614bn.
Therefore, on an
annualised basis, full-year profit targets can still be met
across the sector,
barring any other adverse developments.
The upswing in earnings is underpinned by the auto insurance
business - which
remains a mainstay of premium income. Earnings also remain
supported by the
increasing contribution from overseas business - with every
major insurance
group registering double-digit increases in revenue from their
overseas
subsidiaries.
Moreover, a yearly reduction in natural disaster losses in the
first nine months
of the financial year to December 2013 also helped the financial
bottom-line in
the run-up to the heavy snowfalls.
The outlook for the sector remains sensitive to the risk of
equity market
underperformance and a major catastrophe event. Both could weigh
on the capital
buffer. But the available earnings cushion means that we do not
regard the
recent snowfall damage to be of a scale that could pose a major
risk to the
credit profile of non-life insurers.
Two weekends of heavy snowfall in mid-February resulted in a
spike in such
incidents as roofs caving in and trapped cars receiving roadside
assistance. The
resulting damage has raised the prospect of tens of thousands of
claims,
according to the Nikkei.
