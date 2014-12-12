(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, December 11 (Fitch) Japanese non-life insurers are likely to further tighten their management of catastrophe risks in 2015, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Catastrophe risk and non-life insurers' exposure to Japanese equities are the two main sources of volatility in operating performance for the industry. Fitch has placed Japanese non-life insurers ratings' on Rating Watch Negative, after the agency placed Japan (Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'A+') on Rating Watch Negative, given Japanese non-life groups' high concentration on Japanese government bonds (JGB) in their investment portfolios. The Sector Outlook, however, remains at Stable due to the overall improvement in underwriting results and sufficient capitalisation maintained at the group level. The three major non-life insurance groups are: Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD Insurance Group and Sompo Group. In the first half of the financial year ending March 2015 (1HFYE15), non-life insurers' combined ratio improved to around 95%, led by the continuous premium rate increases in the core automobile business lines, and limited major catastrophe losses during the recent two years. In view of potential increases in insured losses from weather-related disasters due to global warming, Japanese non-life insurers are planning to start raising premium rates on fire/wind/flood risks from FYE16. In addition, by taking advantage of the current soft global reinsurance market, some insurers are considering purchasing more reinsurance programmes and/or issuing more catastrophe bonds to reduce their Japan catastrophe risk retention. Contributions from their more profitable overseas insurance businesses and domestic life businesses continue to support the diversification of Japanese non-life group's earnings. Overseas operations are likely to be the main growth drivers for Japanese non-life groups. However, their ability to manage emerging risks from overseas markets will remain crucial to the success of their international ventures. The non-life insurance groups still have significant equity exposure in their investment portfolios, although they have been reducing this exposure and Fitch expects them to continue with the cuts. However, with Japanese stock markets performing strongly, the risky assets/adjusted equity ratio will remain elevated. The report, entitled "2015 Outlook: Japanese Non-Life Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contacts: Teruki Morinaga Director +813 3288 2772 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Japanese Non-Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.