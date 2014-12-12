(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, December 11 (Fitch) Japanese non-life insurers are likely
to further
tighten their management of catastrophe risks in 2015, Fitch
Ratings says in a
new report. Catastrophe risk and non-life insurers' exposure to
Japanese
equities are the two main sources of volatility in operating
performance for the
industry.
Fitch has placed Japanese non-life insurers ratings' on Rating
Watch Negative,
after the agency placed Japan (Long-Term Local Currency Issuer
Default Rating:
'A+') on Rating Watch Negative, given Japanese non-life groups'
high
concentration on Japanese government bonds (JGB) in their
investment portfolios.
The Sector Outlook, however, remains at Stable due to the
overall improvement in
underwriting results and sufficient capitalisation maintained at
the group
level. The three major non-life insurance groups are: Tokio
Marine Group, MS&AD
Insurance Group and Sompo Group.
In the first half of the financial year ending March 2015
(1HFYE15), non-life
insurers' combined ratio improved to around 95%, led by the
continuous premium
rate increases in the core automobile business lines, and
limited major
catastrophe losses during the recent two years.
In view of potential increases in insured losses from
weather-related disasters
due to global warming, Japanese non-life insurers are planning
to start raising
premium rates on fire/wind/flood risks from FYE16. In addition,
by taking
advantage of the current soft global reinsurance market, some
insurers are
considering purchasing more reinsurance programmes and/or
issuing more
catastrophe bonds to reduce their Japan catastrophe risk
retention.
Contributions from their more profitable overseas insurance
businesses and
domestic life businesses continue to support the diversification
of Japanese
non-life group's earnings. Overseas operations are likely to be
the main growth
drivers for Japanese non-life groups. However, their ability to
manage emerging
risks from overseas markets will remain crucial to the success
of their
international ventures.
The non-life insurance groups still have significant equity
exposure in their
investment portfolios, although they have been reducing this
exposure and Fitch
expects them to continue with the cuts. However, with Japanese
stock markets
performing strongly, the risky assets/adjusted equity ratio will
remain
elevated.
The report, entitled "2015 Outlook: Japanese Non-Life Insurance"
is available at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
