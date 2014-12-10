(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' placement of
Japan's
sovereign ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) has no
immediate impact on the
ratings of Fitch-rated financial institutions in Japan, although
it implies the
domestic operating environment is likely to remain subdued for
some time.
Japan's Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
of 'A+' and
'F1+', respectively, were placed on RWN on 9 December 2014 due
to high and
rising government debt and increased uncertainty about the
authorities'
commitment to the objective of fiscal consolidation. The Rating
Watch is
expected to be resolved in the first half of 2015.
Negative rating action on some Japanese banks would most likely
occur if the
sovereign rating were to be downgraded to 'A' with Negative
Outlook or RWN or
lower. There are two reasons for this. Firstly, this would
recognise the banking
system's large exposure to material weakening in the sovereign's
fiscal
position, as indicated by a lower sovereign rating. Even though
Japan's Country
Ceiling remains at 'AA+', Fitch is unlikely to rate the banks
higher than the
sovereign IDRs given their high exposure to Japanese government
bonds.
Therefore, Japan's weaker fiscal position and the increased
risks associated
with the operating environment would directly affect the highest
rated bank
Viability Ratings (VRs).
Secondly, the strength of support available from the sovereign
would also be
weaker, which would impact IDRs where sovereign support is a key
rating driver.
The highest rated institutions in Japan include Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and Shizuoka
Bank, Ltd. (all
rated A/Stable). Their Long-Tem IDRs are underpinned by their
respective VRs of
'a'. As the VRs already take into account the weak domestic
environment, the
banks need not be downgraded if the sovereign were to be
downgraded to 'A'.
However, were the sovereign rating to be downgraded to 'A' with
a Negative
Outlook or RWN, the banks would then be constrained by the
sovereign rating for
reasons stated above and they would face negative rating action.
ACOM CO., LTD
(A-/Stable), would also then become indirectly constrained, as
its ratings are
driven by expectations of support from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc. and
its core subsidiaries.
Similarly, a downgrade of the sovereign to below 'A' would have
negative
implications for the support-driven IDRs of those institutions
rated at 'A-',
namely Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. and its rated subsidiaries
as well as Nomura
Holdings, Inc. and its rated subsidiaries. This is because there
would then be
increased risk of negative rating action on their respective
Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors (currently 'A-'), primarily reflecting the
authorities'
reduced ability to support the systemically important financial
institutions
rather than any reduced propensity to support them. If that were
the case, a
review of the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors would
also be undertaken
for all other rated institutions in Japan.
Contact:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.