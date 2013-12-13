(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks here HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Sector Outlook for Japanese mega banking groups in 2014 is Stable, although there are growing expectations that Japanese economic growth will pick up after the government put in place new economic policies (the so-called "Abenomics"). This is based on the agency's view that strong sentiment surrounding the new policies alone will not be enough to drive strong credit growth in the domestic market, and that core earnings will improve only modestly and will be unlikely to exceed Fitch's expectation. Fitch may revise the Sector Outlook to Positive should Japan's economic reforms lead to stronger and sustainable loan demand due to higher retail consumption and capital investments by the corporate sector, which would be translated into the banks' better prospects for core profitability growth and internal capital generation. The banks' key risk continues to be the high sensitivity of their profits and capital to market fluctuations because of their exposure to securities investments. The banks are likely to reduce their bond investments at a slower pace if their domestic loan growth does not improve. In this regard, the banks' offshore operations will mostly likely be their main growth driver, although overseas credit growth is expected to moderate. Banks are also unlikely to reduce strategic equity holdings beyond their modest targets to avoid potential loss of business opportunities. Instead, there is a risk of banks that have already met their original medium-term targets (about 25% of Tier 1 capital) increasing equity-related investment. Fitch believes increasing optimism about Japan's economy will slow the pace of capital retention. This is because investors are increasingly expecting higher dividends, and bank managements are more inclined to meet these investor expectations as they are more confident about meeting tighter capital requirements. Better capital flexibility also gives the banks options for overseas acquisitions, which may damp prospects of strengthening capital buffers. Fitch expects the mega banks to issue their first Basel III-compliant hybrid capital instruments and/or subordinated debt in 2014. Banks had an aggregate JPY5trn of legacy additional Tier 1 hybrid capital (2.3% of risk assets) and JPY6trn of subordinated debt (2.7%) at end 1HFYE14 that are subject to regulatory phase-out. The Japanese mega banking groups are Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'/Stable/Viability Rating: a-), Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (A-/Stable/bbb+), and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (whose main subsidiary, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., is rated A/Stable/a). The special report titled "2014 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Chikako Horiuchi Director +852 2263 9924 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Miki Murakami Director +81 3 3288 2686 Reiko Toritani Senior Director +81 3 3288 2673 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.