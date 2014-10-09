(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Japanese
non-life
insurers are tightening their risk management to limit losses in
the face of the
increasing frequency and magnitude of catastrophes hitting the
country, which
will contribute to improved performance at the insurers in the
future.
The tighter risk controls, particularly against typhoons, follow
several severe
storms and the expectation that these typhoons will only become
more frequent
and intense because of global warming. For example, Typhoon
Phanfone, which hit
the Tokyo metropolitan area on 6 October 2014, delivered heavy
rains and record
wind speeds to central Japan. More than 1 million people in
central and eastern
Japan were advised to evacuate to shelters.
Although the insured losses from Typhoon Phanfone are likely to
be manageable,
Fitch has observed Japanese non-life insurers starting to take
steps to limit
losses from natural disasters, particularly typhoons.
For example, Japanese non-life insurers will soon start to cap
the maximum
protection period for residential property fire insurance
(covering damage from
fire, wind and flood) to 10 years, instead of the previous
practice of insuring
these risks as long as the mortgage repayment lasts. This change
is likely to
take place in 3Q15, and it will provide the insurers the chance
to re-price the
policies to reflect unfavourable trends in catastrophes. The
current practice is
the charge a flat price throughout the protection period for
this product.
In addition, Japanese non-life insurers plan to increase premium
rates for
insurance products that cover fire, wind and flood risks from
the financial year
ending 31 March 2016. Non-Life Insurance Rating Organisation in
Japan (NLIRO)
said in July 2014 that the standard premium rate for these
products will rise by
3.5% on average. Furthermore, some insurers are also considering
reducing their
catastrophe risk retention in Japan and placing more
international reinsurance
arrangements or issuing more catastrophe bonds.
Earnings at Japan's non-life insurers have been recovering the
last two years
mainly thanks to higher motor insurance premium rates. However,
the sector's
performance remains sensitive to major catastrophes that could
weaken their
capital buffers. Efforts to control risks and limit losses from
natural
disasters and plans to gradually raise motor insurance premium
rates further
will contribute to improvement in the overall performance of
these insurers in
the future.
