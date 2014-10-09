(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Japanese non-life insurers are tightening their risk management to limit losses in the face of the increasing frequency and magnitude of catastrophes hitting the country, which will contribute to improved performance at the insurers in the future. The tighter risk controls, particularly against typhoons, follow several severe storms and the expectation that these typhoons will only become more frequent and intense because of global warming. For example, Typhoon Phanfone, which hit the Tokyo metropolitan area on 6 October 2014, delivered heavy rains and record wind speeds to central Japan. More than 1 million people in central and eastern Japan were advised to evacuate to shelters. Although the insured losses from Typhoon Phanfone are likely to be manageable, Fitch has observed Japanese non-life insurers starting to take steps to limit losses from natural disasters, particularly typhoons. For example, Japanese non-life insurers will soon start to cap the maximum protection period for residential property fire insurance (covering damage from fire, wind and flood) to 10 years, instead of the previous practice of insuring these risks as long as the mortgage repayment lasts. This change is likely to take place in 3Q15, and it will provide the insurers the chance to re-price the policies to reflect unfavourable trends in catastrophes. The current practice is the charge a flat price throughout the protection period for this product. In addition, Japanese non-life insurers plan to increase premium rates for insurance products that cover fire, wind and flood risks from the financial year ending 31 March 2016. Non-Life Insurance Rating Organisation in Japan (NLIRO) said in July 2014 that the standard premium rate for these products will rise by 3.5% on average. Furthermore, some insurers are also considering reducing their catastrophe risk retention in Japan and placing more international reinsurance arrangements or issuing more catastrophe bonds. Earnings at Japan's non-life insurers have been recovering the last two years mainly thanks to higher motor insurance premium rates. However, the sector's performance remains sensitive to major catastrophes that could weaken their capital buffers. Efforts to control risks and limit losses from natural disasters and plans to gradually raise motor insurance premium rates further will contribute to improvement in the overall performance of these insurers in the future. Contacts: Teruki Morinaga Director +813 3288 2772 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Jeffery Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.