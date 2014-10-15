(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says publicly
rated structured
finance (SF) and structured credit (SC) transactions monitored
by its Japanese
SF team remain mostly stable in 3Q14, with 57 rating
affirmations, five upgrades
and one downgrade.
The five upgrades were from three Japanese CMBS transactions.
Two of the
upgrades resulted from better-than-expected progress of workout
activities. The
other three upgrades followed growth in credit enhancement (CE)
levels against a
background of stable asset performance.
Of the 57 affirmations, 40 were from eight DTC CMBS transactions
backed by fully
amortising loans. These rating actions reflected available CE
levels that are
sufficient to support the current ratings. Another 17
affirmations were from six
RMBS transactions, three SC transactions and two multiborrower
CMBS
transactions.
The one downgrade was on the class E notes of JCREF CMBS
2007-1GK. This class
was downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', reflecting Fitch's view
that the principal
loss on the notes is inevitable.
Fitch has Stable Outlooks on most Japanese SF ratings, with just
one Negative
Outlook on a SC tranche and one Positive Outlook on a CMBS
tranche.
Individual commentaries relating to specific rating actions can
be found on
Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Naoki Saito
Director
+81 3 3288 2631
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Hilary Tan
Director
+852 2263 9904
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
