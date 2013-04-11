(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Japanese banks' profitability
and capital
should benefit from the central bank expanding its monetary
easing measures,
Fitch Ratings says. But the benefits are likely to be temporary
unless
structural reforms raise real and sustainable economic growth.
An important channel for the further quantitative easing
announced last week
will be currency depreciation. We expect a lower yen to benefit
the banks'
profitability. The depreciation of the yen against the US dollar
by JPY10 would
increase the three mega banks' pre-tax profit by 2%-3% from the
translation of
their foreign earnings.
The banks should also be able to generate more trading income,
as the Bank of
Japan's accommodative policy has pushed down Japanese government
bond (JGB)
yields. The banks hold substantial portfolios of JGBs and their
earnings are
sensitive to market rates. We also expect QE to bolster
revaluation gains on
JGBs and raise Fitch Core Capital (FCC), our primary measure of
bank
capitalisation.
The stock market also benefits from QE, which gives an
additional boost to the
banks' FCC ratios by increasing profitability and revaluation
gains on their
extensive equity investments. But the benefits are likely to be
temporary,
particularly as the banks are cutting equity portfolios to
reduce their earnings
and capital volatility.
QE cannot be extended indefinitely. If Japan is able to
implement structural
reforms to raise real economic growth and sustain improvement in
the domestic
operating environment for banks, this could enhance their
internal capital
generation ability and be a positive rating driver.
We do not envisage negative rating actions on the banks' VRs as
we expect
Japanese banks' improved capitalisation in most cases to be
resilient to
potential risk including market risk on their substantial
exposures to JGB, even
under a significant market stress. We estimate that the mega
banks' average FCC
ratio would fall by 100bp to an acceptable 8.3% if there were a
150bp upward
shift in the 10-year JGB yield, based on end-September 2012
data.
Last month we upgraded the Viability Ratings of the banks in the
Mizuho
financial group to 'bbb+', those in the Sumitomo Mitsui group to
'a-' and those
in the Mitsubishi UFJ group to 'a'. The upgrades reflected
sustained
improvements to their capacity to absorb risk despite a
persistently challenging
operating environment. The Issuer Default Ratings of Mizuho and
Sumitomo Mitsui
are 'A-' and are at their Support Rating Floors. Mitsubishi UFJ
group's IDRs are
'A', driven by its overall standalone financial strength.
