(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Japanese banks' profitability and capital should benefit from the central bank expanding its monetary easing measures, Fitch Ratings says. But the benefits are likely to be temporary unless structural reforms raise real and sustainable economic growth. An important channel for the further quantitative easing announced last week will be currency depreciation. We expect a lower yen to benefit the banks' profitability. The depreciation of the yen against the US dollar by JPY10 would increase the three mega banks' pre-tax profit by 2%-3% from the translation of their foreign earnings. The banks should also be able to generate more trading income, as the Bank of Japan's accommodative policy has pushed down Japanese government bond (JGB) yields. The banks hold substantial portfolios of JGBs and their earnings are sensitive to market rates. We also expect QE to bolster revaluation gains on JGBs and raise Fitch Core Capital (FCC), our primary measure of bank capitalisation. The stock market also benefits from QE, which gives an additional boost to the banks' FCC ratios by increasing profitability and revaluation gains on their extensive equity investments. But the benefits are likely to be temporary, particularly as the banks are cutting equity portfolios to reduce their earnings and capital volatility. QE cannot be extended indefinitely. If Japan is able to implement structural reforms to raise real economic growth and sustain improvement in the domestic operating environment for banks, this could enhance their internal capital generation ability and be a positive rating driver. We do not envisage negative rating actions on the banks' VRs as we expect Japanese banks' improved capitalisation in most cases to be resilient to potential risk including market risk on their substantial exposures to JGB, even under a significant market stress. We estimate that the mega banks' average FCC ratio would fall by 100bp to an acceptable 8.3% if there were a 150bp upward shift in the 10-year JGB yield, based on end-September 2012 data. Last month we upgraded the Viability Ratings of the banks in the Mizuho financial group to 'bbb+', those in the Sumitomo Mitsui group to 'a-' and those in the Mitsubishi UFJ group to 'a'. The upgrades reflected sustained improvements to their capacity to absorb risk despite a persistently challenging operating environment. The Issuer Default Ratings of Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui are 'A-' and are at their Support Rating Floors. Mitsubishi UFJ group's IDRs are 'A', driven by its overall standalone financial strength. Contact: Chikako Horiuchi Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9924 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655