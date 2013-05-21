(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has made no changes to its ratings on J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. (J.C. Penney) following the company's announcement that it has upsized its new five-year senior secured term loan facility. J.C. Penney increased the loan to $2.25 billion from $1.75 billion after getting an amendment to its credit facility, which had previously limited the incremental amount of first- and second-lien debt to $1.75 billion. Fitch rates the new term loan 'BB-/RR1', indicating outstanding recovery prospects (91% - 100%) in a distressed scenario, and the unsecured notes are rated 'B-/RR4', indicating average recovery prospects (31% - 50%), in spite of the incremental $500 million in secured debt. This is based on Fitch's recovery analysis that assigns a liquidation value under a distressed scenario of $5.7 billion as of May 4, 2013 for J.C. Penney. Fitch views the injection of additional capital via the expected new $2.25 billion secured term loan as a positive to fund operations in 2013 given projected cash burn of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, with first quarter cash burn of approximately $960 million. Fitch currently assumes EBITDA of negative $500 million on top-line contraction in the high single digits, $800 million in capex, and potential working capital use of $200 million-$300 million. Beyond 2013, Fitch estimates that the company will have to generate a minimum of $750 million-$800 million in EBITDA to fund ongoing capex in the $400 million range and cash interest expense of $360 million-$375 million. This would require the company to return sales to about $14 billion, or 8% above 2012 levels, and realize gross margins in the 39%-40% range given the current cost structure, and some expected incremental investments in areas such as advertising and marketing to prop up sales via a return to a high-low pricing strategy. This appears to be an ambitious level, and FCF is still expected to be materially negative in 2014. However, the pace of decline should be less than what was seen in 2012 and the first quarter of 2013 (top-line decline of 24.8% and 16.4%, respectively) due to several factors including: the reintroduction of coupons, which is under way; the imminent completion of the very extensive and disruptive home furnishings makeover; the reintroduction of critical brands such as St. John's Bay in major categories; and the addition of new brands. The speed and ability of the company to stabilize sales and return to positive comparable store sales (comps) growth will determine additional funding requirements in 2014 and beyond. As of now, Fitch expects liquidity, between the new term loan and the $1.85 billion credit facility, to be adequate through 2014. The new $2.25 billion term loan facility will be secured by (a) first lien mortgages on owned and ground leased stores (subject to certain restrictions primarily related to Principal Property owned by J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.), the company's headquarters and related land, and nine owned distribution centers; (b) a first lien on intellectual property (trademarks including J.C. Penney, Liz Claiborne, St. John's Bay, and Arizona), machinery, and equipment; (c) a stock pledge of J.C. Penney Corporation and all of its material subsidiaries and all intercompany debt; and (d) second lien on inventory and accounts receivable that back the $1.85 billion asset-backed (ABL) facility. The upsizing of the term loan maxes out the incremental amount of first- and second-lien debt J.C. Penney can incur under its amended credit facility, although it could try to tap into the $400 million accordion feature on its revolver, and could issue unsecured, subordinated debt, convertible notes or preferred equity. The proceeds of the term loan will be used to fund operations, working capital, and capital expenditures and to repay the company's $254.5 million outstanding 7 1/8% debentures due 2023 (of which $242.8 million in principal amount or 95.4% of the outstanding value have been validly tendered as of the end of May 20, 2013) to get rid of all restrictive covenants to enable the company to issue and secure the term loan of this size. Fitch currently rates J.C. Penney as follows: J.C. Penney Co., Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B-'. J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. --IDR 'B-'; --$1.85 billion senior secured bank credit facility 'BB-/RR1'; --$2.25 billion senior secured term loan 'BB-/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'B-/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative rating action could occur on worse-than-expected deterioration in EBITDA that further constrains cash flow and liquidity, and impedes the company's day-to-day operations. A positive rating action could occur if the top-line starts to stabilize, the company realizes more normalized gross margin levels, and does not need additional financing to fund operations. Contact: Primary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Isabel Hu, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0672 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 13, 2012). 