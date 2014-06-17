(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 17 (Fitch) Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies)
reported weaker
results in second quarter 2014 (2Q'14), following two
consecutive quarters of
strong financial performance. The sequential decline in net
revenues was driven
by slower activity across all of the firm's businesses. The
recent dearth of
volatility and trading volumes in the markets has made it
challenging for
Jefferies and its peers to generate stable revenues. Jefferies'
'BBB-/F3'
ratings, which were last affirmed by Fitch Ratings in March,
incorporate the
inherent cyclicality of the business, and are therefore not
acted by the decline
in net revenues.
Quarterly net revenues of $723 million were down 19.6% from a
record 1Q'14, but
up 13.1% year-over-year (including mark-to-market impact on
holdings of
Harbinger Group, Inc. and KCG Holdings ). All of
Jefferies' business
segments reported weaker revenues during the quarter, with the
biggest declines
in Fixed Income and Equity Trading, as well as M&A Advisory.
Total Sales &
Trading net revenues were down 16.8% from the linked quarter,
while Investment
Banking revenues declined 20.1%. Jefferies' 2Q'14 net income of
$61.3 million
was down 45.5% from the linked quarter, but 55.2% higher than
the prior year
period.
Net revenues for Fixed Income Trading were down 24% from the
first quarter,
which tends to be a seasonally stronger period. The magnitude of
the decline is
generally consistent with the guidance provided by Jefferies'
larger peers,
which will report their results next month. However, Fitch
believes that
Jefferies' product mix and unique reporting periods make it
difficult to draw
parallels to competitors' performance. On a year-over-year
basis, Jefferies'
fixed income revenues were virtually flat compared to a
challenging 2Q'13.
Equities Trading revenues fell approximately 5% from the prior
year period,
excluding the impact of HRG and KCG. In March 2014, Jefferies
sold its entire
position in HRG (18.6 million shares) to its parent company,
Leucadia National
Corp. (Leucadia, rated 'BBB-'). Fitch views this transaction
positively for the
stand-alone credit profile of Jefferies, as it removes a
sizeable block of
equity from the firm's balance sheet. That said, Fitch equalizes
the ratings of
Jefferies and Leucadia to reflect the potential for capital
movement between the
entities and the shared senior management, so the transfer is
generally viewed
as neutral from perspective of the combined enterprise.
The Asset Management segment had a negative impact on results
during the
quarter, with a net loss of $3.1 million. This was caused by
write-downs in
certain funds partially owned by Jefferies, as well as a
reduction in fee
income. Fitch believes both of these items were at least in part
caused by
Jefferies' ongoing consolidation of the asset management
businesses at the
Leucadia level.
The firm's risk appetite remained relatively consistent, as
evidenced by a
virtually flat balance sheet and lower firm-wide value-at-risk
(VaR), although
the recent benign market conditions also contribute to lowered
VaR. Jefferies'
average assets during 2Q'14 increased by a modest 2.7% and stood
at $50.4
billion. Adjusted net leverage (net assets divided by tangible
equity) decreased
to 10.5x as of May 31, 2014 from 10.7x as of Feb. 28, 2014.
Fitch continues to
view Jefferies' leverage and VaR levels as relatively
conservative. The
liquidity buffer has increased from 1Q'14, which tends to be a
seasonally lower
period as a result of cash bonus payments.
Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a
full-service investment
banking and institutional securities firm primarily serving
middle-market
clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating
subsidiary, Jefferies
LLC, holds the vast majority of the firm's consolidated assets
and is regulated
by the SEC. At May 31, 2014, Jefferies had U.S. GAAP total
assets of $43.6
billion and shareholders' equity of $5.5 billion (including
non-controlling
interests and $2 billion of goodwill). Fitch considers Jefferies
to be a core
subsidiary of Leucadia based on Jefferies' significance relative
to Leucadia's
equity and the likely role it will play in the combined
company's future
strategic direction.
Contact:
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Affirms Jefferies' Long- and Short-Term IDRs at
'BBB-/F3'; Outlook
Stable', March 6, 2014;
--'Fitch Affirms Leucadia's Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable', March 6,
2014;
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Securities Firms', Nov. 21, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Securities Firms (Capital and Liquidity
Counterbalance
Challenging Market Conditions)
here
