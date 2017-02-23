(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) The agreement by Bharti Airtel
Limited
(BBB-/Stable) to buy Telenor's Indian telecom operations is the
latest sign that
the entry of aggressive new operator Reliance Jio is spurring
incumbents to
consolidate to better meet the intense competition and weaker
telcos to exit
altogether, Fitch Ratings says.
Bharti's credit profile will remain unaffected by the planned
acquisition as the
benefits from additional spectrum assets will offset the
spectrum liabilities
taken over. We retain our negative outlook on the sector for
2017, as fierce
competition and rising capex will put pressure on most operators
in the short
term.
Jio's massive investment of USD20bn-25bn and unprecedented
offering of free
voice and data for six months to new subscribers have
accelerated industry
consolidation. The on-going consolidation is likely to leave
four larger
operators - Bharti, Jio, the combination of Vodafone India and
Idea Cellular,
and the combined Reliance Communications Limited (B+/Negative)
and Aircel
Limited. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular are planning to merge
their operations
to combine spectrum assets, strengthen balance sheets and reduce
cost and capex
to compete effectively. Reliance Communications is also in the
process of
merging its wireless operations with Aircel.
We continue to believe that competition will continue to remain
high, and the
consolidation is not likely to return any pricing power to the
operators in the
near term.
Bharti announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement
to buy
Telenor's Indian telecom operations. In Fitch's view, the 43MHz
of 1800MHz
spectrum Bharti will acquire as part of the transaction is the
primary benefit
to the company. Telenor's Indian operations will also come with
45 million
subscribers (compared with Bharti's Indian subscriber base of
266 million), who
generate revenue of USD600m-700m and EBITDA of USD50m-60m
(compared with
USD14.5bn and USD5bn-5.3bn, respectively at Bharti). This will
increase Bharti's
revenue market share by 2% to around 35%. As a part of the
transaction Bharti
will take over the deferred spectrum liabilities, which we will
treat as future
capex. We do not envisage the transaction to result in any other
increased debt
at Bharti.
The additional spectrum in seven Indian telecom coverage areas,
or circles,
acquired from Telenor will bolster Bharti's 4G spectrum
portfolio and allow it
to better serve rising data usage by subscribers. The deal is
subject to
approval from telecom regulators, Indian courts and anti-trust
authorities, and
could be completed in the next 12 months.
We expect Bharti's EBITDA for the financial year to March 2017
(FY17) to be
around USD5bn-5.3bn (FY16: USD5bn) despite intense competition
in the Indian
mobile market during 2HFY17 (excluding Telenor's operations)
given its
diversified business profile, with its African operations
accounting for about
15% of EBITDA and its Indian non-mobile business contributing
23%.
Bharti's EBITDA fell for the first time in 3QFY16, to USD1.3bn
(run-rate
quarterly EBITDA of USD1.4bn), as some of its data traffic moved
to Jio's
network, which offers free voice and data services till March
2017. Its cash
generation was, however, supported by better EBITDA growth in
tower, Pay-TV and
Enterprise businesses during this period. We estimate that
Bharti's FFO-adjusted
net leverage for FY17 will be around 2.0x (FY16: 1.8x; excluding
USD5bn deferred
spectrum costs) - lower than the threshold of 2.5x, above which
Fitch may
consider negative rating action. Bharti could raise funds by
monetising a part
of its 72% stake in its tower entity, Infratel. Bharti sold 2.9%
stake in
Infratel for USD310m in 2015.
For more information, see the commentary <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1018406">Fitch:
Vodafone/Idea Merger
Won't Ease Indian Telco Competition, published on 1 February
2017.
Contact:
Nitin Soni
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Janice Chong
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7241
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
