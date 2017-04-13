(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 13 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) first
quarter 2017
(1Q17) results benefited from strong investment banking results,
rising interest
rates, core loan growth, and the continuation of a relatively
benign credit
environment, according to Fitch Ratings. Net earnings of $6.4
billion were up
16.8% year-over- year, which contributed to returns on equity
(ROE) and tangible
equity of 11% and 13% in the quarter, respectively. Fitch
expects this to remain
above average for the peer group. While investment banking
activity is hard to
predict, Fitch believes higher interest rates combined with
continued loan
growth and expense discipline should provide earnings upside in
2017.
Unusual items in the quarter included a $400 million tax benefit
related to the
vesting of employee equity awards, reflected largely in the
corporate and
investment bank (CIB), $140 million of legal expenses, included
largely in asset
management, and a $160 million write-down of the student loan
portfolio, which
was transferred to held-for-sale, in the consumer and community
banking (CCB)
segment.
CIB produced record first quarter net income and investment
banking fees, which
were up 63.8% and 34.1% from a year ago, respectively, given
stronger activity
compared to a relatively weak 1Q16. Debt and equity underwriting
volumes were
both solid in the quarter given the continuation of low absolute
interest rates
and a strong IPO market. Markets revenues were better than
expected, up 12.5%
from 1Q16, as March activity picked up relative to the first two
months of the
quarter. Fixed income markets revenue was up 17.5% and was led
by securitized
products and strong rates activity. JPM maintained its leading
market share in a
variety of product categories in the quarter, and it continued
to gain share.
CIB's overhead expense ratio increased to 54% in the quarter
driven largely by
growth in performance-based compensation. JPM also increased
CIB's capital
allocation by $6 billion from the prior quarter, to $70 billion,
given growth in
the business and continued advancements in modeling capital
allocations at a
more granular level. Despite these factors, the segment's ROE
remained strong at
18%.
Revenue and earnings in CCB continued to decline, despite loan
growth and higher
interest rates, given declines in mortgage revenue, and an
increase in credit
provisions, auto lease depreciation, and card acquisition costs.
Average core
loan growth was 11% for the segment, with the auto book up 6.6%
year over year
despite increased caution in the market given weaker used
vehicle values. Still,
JPM's auto portfolio performance remains sound, with 30-day
delinquencies down 1
basis point (bp) from a year ago and net charge-offs amounting
to 0.5%, up 6 bps
from 1Q16. Card losses ticked-up more meaningfully (32 bps), but
performance
remains in-line with Fitch's expectations given continued
seasoning of portfolio
growth and normalization trends.
Mortgage revenue was down 18% from a year ago, despite modest
growth in the
mortgage book, given a 7% decline in the servicing book and
lower mortgage
servicing rights (MSR) risk management results. Mortgage
originations were flat
with a year ago, but down 23% from the prior quarter.
The commercial banking segment reported record revenue and net
income in 1Q17,
supported by loan growth, higher deposit spreads, higher
investment banking
revenue (up 33.7% from 1Q16), and reserve releases related to
the oil & gas
portfolio. Average loan balances were up 11.8% year over year.
Commercial and
industrial loan growth slowed in the quarter, and balances were
relatively flat
on a sequential quarter basis. Similarly, growth in commercial
real estate
slowed, but remained ahead of the industry. While Fitch remains
focused on the
credit quality of these portfolios, given the intense
competition in recent
years, performance remains strong, with 2 bps of net recoveries
in the segment
for the quarter.
Asset management revenues were up from a year ago on record loan
balances,
record deposit balances, and record assets under management.
However, net income
was down in the quarter due to higher segment legal expenses.
Flows into
long-term products were positive in the quarter, but negative in
equity. Assets
under management were up nearly 10% annually, with higher
markets and overall
net inflows.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM's high-quality liquid assets
(HQLA) remained
strong, at $524 billion. Loans-to-deposits were down modestly
from a year ago,
to 63%, given strong deposit growth (11% in CCB segment), and
remains below the
peer average.
JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) ratio was up 20
basis points in the
quarter, sequentially, to 12.4%, given strong earnings and flat
risk-weighted
assets. The bank's capital ratio was also 12.4% under the fully
phased-in
standardized approach and JPM believes the standardized ratio
will eventually be
the bank's binding constraint. The supplementary leverage ratio
(SLR) was 6.6%
and 6.7% at the firm and bank level, respectively.
JPM paid a dividend of $0.50 per share in the quarter, up $0.02
per share from
the prior quarter, equating to a payout of about 30%. The bank
repurchased $2.8
billion of equity in the quarter, leaving approximately $3.3
billion of
repurchase authority for the next quarter, based on the results
of last year's
CCAR process. Including share repurchases, the total payout in
the quarter was
about 71%.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
