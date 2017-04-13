(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 13 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) first quarter 2017 (1Q17) results benefited from strong investment banking results, rising interest rates, core loan growth, and the continuation of a relatively benign credit environment, according to Fitch Ratings. Net earnings of $6.4 billion were up 16.8% year-over- year, which contributed to returns on equity (ROE) and tangible equity of 11% and 13% in the quarter, respectively. Fitch expects this to remain above average for the peer group. While investment banking activity is hard to predict, Fitch believes higher interest rates combined with continued loan growth and expense discipline should provide earnings upside in 2017. Unusual items in the quarter included a $400 million tax benefit related to the vesting of employee equity awards, reflected largely in the corporate and investment bank (CIB), $140 million of legal expenses, included largely in asset management, and a $160 million write-down of the student loan portfolio, which was transferred to held-for-sale, in the consumer and community banking (CCB) segment. CIB produced record first quarter net income and investment banking fees, which were up 63.8% and 34.1% from a year ago, respectively, given stronger activity compared to a relatively weak 1Q16. Debt and equity underwriting volumes were both solid in the quarter given the continuation of low absolute interest rates and a strong IPO market. Markets revenues were better than expected, up 12.5% from 1Q16, as March activity picked up relative to the first two months of the quarter. Fixed income markets revenue was up 17.5% and was led by securitized products and strong rates activity. JPM maintained its leading market share in a variety of product categories in the quarter, and it continued to gain share. CIB's overhead expense ratio increased to 54% in the quarter driven largely by growth in performance-based compensation. JPM also increased CIB's capital allocation by $6 billion from the prior quarter, to $70 billion, given growth in the business and continued advancements in modeling capital allocations at a more granular level. Despite these factors, the segment's ROE remained strong at 18%. Revenue and earnings in CCB continued to decline, despite loan growth and higher interest rates, given declines in mortgage revenue, and an increase in credit provisions, auto lease depreciation, and card acquisition costs. Average core loan growth was 11% for the segment, with the auto book up 6.6% year over year despite increased caution in the market given weaker used vehicle values. Still, JPM's auto portfolio performance remains sound, with 30-day delinquencies down 1 basis point (bp) from a year ago and net charge-offs amounting to 0.5%, up 6 bps from 1Q16. Card losses ticked-up more meaningfully (32 bps), but performance remains in-line with Fitch's expectations given continued seasoning of portfolio growth and normalization trends. Mortgage revenue was down 18% from a year ago, despite modest growth in the mortgage book, given a 7% decline in the servicing book and lower mortgage servicing rights (MSR) risk management results. Mortgage originations were flat with a year ago, but down 23% from the prior quarter. The commercial banking segment reported record revenue and net income in 1Q17, supported by loan growth, higher deposit spreads, higher investment banking revenue (up 33.7% from 1Q16), and reserve releases related to the oil & gas portfolio. Average loan balances were up 11.8% year over year. Commercial and industrial loan growth slowed in the quarter, and balances were relatively flat on a sequential quarter basis. Similarly, growth in commercial real estate slowed, but remained ahead of the industry. While Fitch remains focused on the credit quality of these portfolios, given the intense competition in recent years, performance remains strong, with 2 bps of net recoveries in the segment for the quarter. Asset management revenues were up from a year ago on record loan balances, record deposit balances, and record assets under management. However, net income was down in the quarter due to higher segment legal expenses. Flows into long-term products were positive in the quarter, but negative in equity. Assets under management were up nearly 10% annually, with higher markets and overall net inflows. From a liquidity perspective, JPM's high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) remained strong, at $524 billion. Loans-to-deposits were down modestly from a year ago, to 63%, given strong deposit growth (11% in CCB segment), and remains below the peer average. JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) ratio was up 20 basis points in the quarter, sequentially, to 12.4%, given strong earnings and flat risk-weighted assets. The bank's capital ratio was also 12.4% under the fully phased-in standardized approach and JPM believes the standardized ratio will eventually be the bank's binding constraint. The supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was 6.6% and 6.7% at the firm and bank level, respectively. JPM paid a dividend of $0.50 per share in the quarter, up $0.02 per share from the prior quarter, equating to a payout of about 30%. The bank repurchased $2.8 billion of equity in the quarter, leaving approximately $3.3 billion of repurchase authority for the next quarter, based on the results of last year's CCAR process. Including share repurchases, the total payout in the quarter was about 71%. Contact: Meghan Neenan, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9121 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001