(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 15 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) recorded net income of $6.5 billion for 1Q13, up 15% from the prior quarter and up 33% from the prior year, according to Fitch Ratings. Performance was supported by strong loan and deposit growth, expense controls and continued stabilization in credit, including a $1.15 billion pre-tax benefit from lower mortgage and credit card reserves. The quarter was less affected by significant items such as debit valuation adjustment (DVA) which was $126 million for the quarter. Total expenses were down on both a sequential and year-on-year basis to $15.4 billion. The Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), which combines the former Investment Bank and Treasury and Security Services segments, had solid performance for the quarter with revenues and net income, excluding DVA of $129 million, of $10.0 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. Results for the CIB were down slightly from 1Q12, which was a very strong quarter. Investment banking fees were up 4%, primarily as a result of lending, while markets and investor services revenues were up modestly excluding DVA. The CIB average VaR declined to $62 million due to run-off of the CIO synthetic credit portfolio and lower volatility in the look-back period. As the first quarter is typically the strongest, Fitch would anticipate CIB performance to moderate throughout the year. Results for the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment, which includes the former Retail Financial Services and Card and Auto segments, including mortgage, were up on a sequential basis owing mainly to lower expenses and loan loss provisions. Average loans within the segment continued to decline and came in at $418.3 billion, while average deposits continued to grow and were $441.3 billion. Mortgage Bank produced strong results within the CCB segment, with net income of $673 million, despite higher production volumes as margins tightened and expenses increased. Fitch anticipates that mortgage banking activity will moderate during 2013 as refinance activity slows. Card, merchant services, and auto reported solid net income of $1.2 billion, on the back of flat revenues and lower expenses. Fitch regards credit quality in cards to be strong, despite the slight increase in the credit card charge-off rate during the quarter. Commercial Banking (CB) remains a very steady performer within JPM, and had net income of $596 million. Loan growth was strong in the segment with end of period loan balance up 13% year-on-year, though relatively flat quarter over quarter. Corporate deposits, however, were down slightly to $196.0 billion. Credit quality was stellar, with virtually no losses during the quarter. Asset Management (AM) generated strong results with net income of $487 million. This reflects solid net inflows of $28 billion. Assets under management (AUM) reached $1.5 trillion during the quarter. The bank's core net interest margin, which excludes market-based activities, was down 2 basis points to 2.83% from 4Q12 given the continued low interest rate environment and more limited reinvestment opportunities. JPM is forecasting further NIM compression for the full year 2013, which Fitch believes is highly likely absent a change in the interest rate environment. JPM's estimated Basel III Tier 1 Common ratio rose to 8.9%, while its Basel 1 Tier 1 Common declined to 10.2% following the adoption of the Federal Reserve's Market Risk Rule, commonly referred to as Basel 2.5. JPM also announced its intention to raise its dividend to $0.38 a share from $0.30 share and in the 1Q13 repurchased $2.6 billion of common stock. The firm has $6.0 billion of share repurchase authorization for the next year. Fitch regards JPM's capital levels to be consistent with its current ratings and would expect the bank to achieve full compliance with Basel III requirements, inclusive of additional buffers as a globally systemically important financial institution, well ahead of required implementation. JPM has indicated it expects to meet Basel III liquidity requirements by year-end 2013. While the bank's financial results were minimally affected from the CIO's legacy synthetic credit portfolio (SCP), Fitch believes JPM may still incur regulatory and litigation costs associated with activities related to the CIO. The recent U.S. Senate investigation into this activity may open the door on further litigation. 