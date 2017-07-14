Fitch: JPMorgan's 2Q17 Earnings Supported by Loan Growth and Higher Interest Rates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) second quarter 2017 (2Q17) results benefited from good core loan growth, higher short-term interest rates and the continuation of benign credit costs partially offset by new credit card account origination costs, lower mortgage banking net revenue and lower markets revenue in the corporate and investment bank (CIB) segment according to Fitch Ratings. Net income of $7 billion was up 13% year over year (YoY), which contributed to the firm's 12% return on common equity in 2Q17, up from 10% in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, return on tangible equity was 14% in 2Q17, up from 13% in 2Q16. These performance metrics are expected to remain above those of the peer group over the balance of the year as benefits from loan growth and higher interest rates, combined with continued expense discipline, provide continued earnings momentum. This quarter's results included a $406 million legal benefit related to settlements with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Deutsche Bank in relation to the receivership of Washington Mutual. The legal benefit was recognized as non-interest revenue for the firm. Excluding this benefit Fitch calculates that JPM's return on average equity would have been 10.3%. Net income in the firm's Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment was $2.2 billin, down 16% from the prior year due to lower mortgage banking net revenue. The decline in this revenue was due to higher rates that led to increased funding costs, lower production margins due to higher volumes in the correspondent channel, and lower mortgage servicing rights (MSR)-related hedging revenues. Offsetting this was 13% annual net revenue growth in consumer and business banking, reflecting continued strong deposit growth and increased margins amid higher interest rates. Card, Consumer Solutions and Auto was down 3% YoY, but this comparison was impacted by $200 million of non-core items in last year's 2Q. Excluding this, net revenue would have been up 2%, driven by higher net interest income and higher auto lease volumes, which were up 8.2% compared to the year-ago period. CCB's non-interest expenses were up 8% relative to the prior year due to business growth and investments in marketing. CCB's provisions for losses were $1.4 billion, up $193 million YoY primarily due to a build in credit card reserves. Results in CIB were mixed, with overall net revenue down 3% from the prior year. Strong performance from Investment Banking across multiple products combined with 35% growth in lending-related revenue was offset by weaker performance in the trading businesses. Markets and Investor Services net revenue was collectively down 11% from the prior year with lower revenue in Rates, Credit, and Commodities amid sustained low volatility and tighter credit spreads. Fitch expects Markets revenue to remain variable given its high correlation to market conditions. Securities services net revenue was up 8% primarily due to higher interest rates. Given the mixed revenue performance in CIB, non-interest expenses declined 5% versus the prior year due to lower compensation expenses. Credit costs in CIB improved by $53 million in 2Q17 from 2Q16 primarily due to better performance of energy related credits. Net income in JPM's Commercial Bank segment was strong, growing 30% YoY due to higher net interest income amid strong loan growth and higher deposit spreads. In addition, the segment benefited from a significant $130 million reserve release related to energy exposure. JPM's Asset and Wealth Management segment performed well, with net income up 20% YoY. Assets under management (AUM) was up 11% relative to the prior year to a record $1.9 trillion, dthe result of higher market values and positive net flows into liquidity products. JPM's liquidity position continues to be strong. Total deposits grew 8% YoY to $1.4 trillion primarily due to growth in interest-bearing accounts. Additionally, the loan-to-deposit ratio remained strong and below peer averages at 63%. JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common Equity ratio was up to 12.5% under the standardized approach, which management believes will be the bank's binding constraint capital ratio. The Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (ESLR) was 6.7% at the parent, well above regulatory requirements. JPM paid a dividend of $0.50 per share in the quarter equating to a dividend payout of about 27%. The bank repurchased $3 billion of common equity in the quarter. Including share repurchases, total payout in the quarter was about 72%. On June 22, 2017, the Federal Reserve released the results of the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST) results which JPM passed. Fitch estimates that JPM was affected adversely by the global market shock and counterparty default scenarios relative to other DFAST institutions. The binding capital ratio for JPM under DFAST was the ESLR. On June 28, 2017, JPM received a non-objection to its annual capital plan under the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, which authorizes the firm to repurchase up to $19.4 billion of common equity between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. Contact: Meghan Neenan, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9121 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001