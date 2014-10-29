(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects no change to
the ratings of
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC (CCP) and
Collateralized Commercial
Paper II Co., LLC (CCP II) as a result of recent program
changes. The 'F1'
short-term rating on CCP reflects the full guarantee provided by
J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC (JPMS), rated 'A+/F1' by Fitch, while the 'F1'
short-term rating
on CCP II is based directly on the repo seller, which is JPMS.
Program changes include the ability to issue floating rate notes
and notes with
a flexible maturity or redemption feature (FMR Notes), including
notes that are
callable, puttable, callable/puttable, and extendable.
Additionally, the occurrence of a JPM Regulatory Event, as
defined, would result
in all notes becoming due to be redeemed at their redemption
price on the fifth
business day following the date on which notice is deemed to be
given to the
holders of the notes. A JPM Regulatory Event would also cause
the repurchase
dates of all outstanding repurchase transactions to accelerate
to the day on
which the notes are to be redeemed. A JPM Regulatory Event
includes a change in
law, rules, or regulations, or a change in JPMS' interpretation
of the Volcker
Rule that causes the issuer to be deemed a 'covered fund' for
purposes of the
Volcker Rule.
The ratings of CCP are based entirely on the ratings of the
parent guarantor,
JPMS. The ratings of CCP II are equivalent with the ratings of
the repo seller,
JPMS. Fitch has given no consideration to any/all collateral
provided, as Fitch
has not evaluated, nor does the agency expect to review, the
collateral policy
or collateral assets backing CCP or CCP II. It is Fitch's view
that the CCP and
CCP II obligations rank pari passu with senior, unsecured,
short-term
obligations of JPMS.
CCP and CCP II are bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicles
(SPV) authorized
to issue up to $20 billion in commercial paper (CP) each. The
programs are
perpetual. The repo seller in the CCP program is JPMorgan
Clearing Corp. (JPMCC,
rated 'A+/F1'), while the repo seller in the CCP II program is
JPMS. The SPV is
owned and administered by Global Securitization Services LLC and
maintains its
rights under the tri-party repo. JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA is the
issue and paying
agent, security agent and custodian for the program.
CCP can issue CP with a term of one to 270 days while CCP II can
issue CP with a
term of one to 397 days. Eligible securities for CCP include
equities, U.S.
corporate bonds, convertibles and cash. Eligible securities for
CCP II include
U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Agency securities (including
agency MBS), U.S.
corporate bonds, ABS, and private-label CMOs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (January 2014);
--''Securities Firms Criteria' (January 2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(January 2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holdings Companies' (August 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.