Fitch Ratings has published the July edition of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

On 17 June 2013 the agency launched its new publication series under the banner 'SME Market Overview'. The reports provide an overview of the SME market in key European jurisdictions that are active in the SME securitisation sector allowing for cross-jurisdiction comparisons in regards to SME demographics, financing, business regulations, tax and insolvency regimes. The first two reports for the UK and Spain are available at www.fitchratings.com.

During June 2013, Fitch reviewed the ratings of 12 SME CLO transactions, resulting in 31 tranches being affirmed, two being upgraded and three being downgraded. Additionally three tranches of TDA Sa Nostra Empresas 1&2 FTA were maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as they are credit linked to Banco Mare Nostrum's rating ('BB+'/RWN/'B') who acts as the transactions' originator and servicer.

Fitch upgraded EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007's class B notes to 'BB+sf' from 'BB-sf' and class C notes to 'B+sf' from 'B-sf', reflecting the stable pool performance and the increased credit protection for the rated notes as a result of pool amortisation. The transaction is a partially-funded synthetic CDO securitisation with exposures to small- and medium-sized enterprises, primarily in Germany and Austria.

The agency downgraded FTPYME Bancaja 2 FTA 's class C notes to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf' due to the increased level of delinquencies and defaults since the previous review in July 2012. The transaction is a cash-flow securitisation of loans granted to Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) by Caja de Ahorros de Valencia, Castellon y Alicante.

Fitch downgraded S-Core 2007-1 GmbH's class B notes to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf' and class C notes to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', reflecting the limited available credit enhancement compared to the single obligor concentrations. The transaction is a cash securitisation of certificates of indebtedness (Schuldscheindarlehen) of German SMEs originated and serviced by Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+').

Delinquencies and defaults in Spain and Italy remained at substantial levels during the first half of 2013. Loans more than 90 days in arrears in Spain have decreased to 4.5% of the total Spanish SME portfolio, from 6% as of February 2013. The drop is mainly attributed to the inclusion of two new Spanish deals in the portfolio which total EUR1.7bn (IM Cajamar Empresas 5, FTA and Foncaixa Leasings 2, FTA) and include no loans in arrears at closing. Excluding these two transactions, 90+ arrears account for 5.5% of the rest of the Spanish SME portfolio. Cumulative defaults in Spain account for 3.5% as a percentage of the SME portfolio excluding the two new deals.

In Italy, loans 90 days past due (dpd) account for 2.3% of the total Italian portfolio balance; however defaults have increased significantly during H113 and currently stand at 6.3% of the outstanding balance of all Italian deals tracked in Fitch's SME CLO portfolio. One driver for the high defaults is the Impresa One srl. deal in which defaults account for 7.4% as of its initial balance. The deal included no defaults at its closing in October 2011. Fitch believes that the deteriorating performance in Spain and Italy will be maintained reflecting the stressed economic fundamentals in the eurozone periphery.

