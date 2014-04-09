(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a newly published report that the
outlook for Kazakhstan's banks remains stable, as a generally supportive
operating environment offsets challenges arising from still sizable problem
legacy corporate loans, rapid growth in consumer lending and tighter sector
liquidity.
The economic background remains broadly supportive for bank lending, in Fitch's
view, given robust GDP growth (2014F: 5.5%), slightly improving economic
diversification and moderate credit penetration, with net loans amounting to 27%
of GDP, or 34% of non-oil GDP, at end-2013. However, corporate loan growth has
been limited (12% in 2013), as many large banks remain primarily focused on
work-outs of old exposures.
Problem loan recovery remains slow, due to deep-seated problems at many
distressed borrowers, legal and tax impediments to loan work outs, and sometimes
weak court enforcement of creditor rights and/or inefficient collateral
foreclosures. Non-performing loans (overdue by more than 90 days) were a high
33.6% for the whole sector at end-February 2014, or 18.6% for non-restructured
banks. Reserve coverage of these was 112% and 121%, respectively, and the sector
capital ratio was a solid 18.4%. However, restructured loans are above 10% at
most large banks, and recognising significant losses on these exposures would
strain capital positions.
Rapid retail lending growth (27% in 2013) has supported sector profitability,
with pre-impairment profit of non-restructured banks improving to a solid 5.3%
of average assets in 2013 from 3.7% for 2012, and return on average equity
rising to 13.6% from 11.1%. Although household lending is still a moderate 10.3%
of GDP, the cost of servicing this debt is significant, in particular for
lower-income borrowers, because of high rates and rapid amortisation. In Fitch's
view, the newly adopted 50% regulatory ceiling on borrowers' payment-to-income
ratios (effective from April 2014) should help to limit overheating risks in the
sector, as may proposed measures to limit annual consumer loan growth and
increase regulatory risk weightings.
The sector's funding profile has improved considerably over recent years as a
result of deleveraging, debt write-downs by restructured banks, and deposit
inflows. However, banks' liquidity management is complicated by significant
deposit concentrations, a shallow domestic interbank market and limited
refinancing possibilities with the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK). Potential
risks were underscored in February 2014 as the devaluation of the tenge and an
information attack on some banks caused a 6% retail deposit outflow, forcing the
NBK to provide additional liquidity to the market.
Fitch believes that the 19% devaluation will likely have a further moderate
negative impact on corporate loan quality, although a high proportion of foreign
currency exposures has already been recognised as problematic, reducing the
potential for additional deterioration. In addition, the regulator's attempts
to avoid excess liquidity in the system (to prevent further pressure on the
tenge) will be moderately negative for banking sector growth and profitability
in 2014. However, the sector capital ratio barely changed as a result of
devaluation, falling to 18.4% on 1 March from 18.6% at end-February, supported
by the regulatory change of accounting for dynamic reserves; otherwise the ratio
would have dropped to 18.0%.
The report, entitled 'Kazakh Banks: Legacy Problems, New Challenges'
available on www.fitchratings.com
