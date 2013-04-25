(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that the high impairment charge booked by Kazkommertsbank (KKB,
B/Stable/b) in its FY12 IFRS accounts are credit neutral, because the charges were driven by
regulatory changes rather than underlying loan book deterioration. KKB's ratings continue to
balance the bank's very weak asset quality against its significant loss absorption capacity,
currently comfortable liquidity and positive pre-impairment performance (after
adjusting for accrued interest).
KKB yesterday reported a KZT286bn impairment charge in its 2012 IFRS accounts,
including KZT220bn in Q412, driving a full year loss of KZT131bn (Q412:
KZT151bn). KZT196bn of the impairment charge resulted from KKB's decision to
broadly equalise its IFRS impairment reserves with those under local GAAP. The
agency regards such equalisation of impairment reserves as credit neutral, since
it does not impact the bank's aggregate IFRS loss absorption capacity (measured
by capital and reserves combined; see "Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on
Kazakh Banks and Their Russian Subsidiaries" dated 16 April 2013).
Fitch understands that the change in KKB's provisioning approach is driven by
amendments to Kazakh banking law in respect to impairment reserves. The new rule
abolishes the separate calculation of impairment provisions for regulatory
purposes, instead obliging banks to create statutory reserves in line with those
under IFRS. At the same time, the regulation also envisages the creation of
"dynamic provisions", which are aimed at providing an additional cushion against
general credit risks. It is expected that they will initially be set as the
difference between impairment provisions created under previous regulatory rules
and those required under IFRS (where the former are greater; otherwise, "dynamic
provisions" will be zero).
Prior to Q412, KKB had substantially higher impairment reserves under local
regulation than under IFRS. If the bank had not increased its IFRS reserves to
the level of its statutory provisions prior to the introduction of the new
regulation, and had instead subsequently reduced its statutory reserves, then it
could have suffered at least two adverse effects. Firstly, the bank's regulatory
risk weighted assets would have increased by about 8% due to the higher net loan
number, while the quantum of regulatory capital would have remained unchanged
(due to the provision release being tied up in dynamic reserves), resulting in
downward pressure on regulatory capital ratios.
Secondly, any future subsequent increase in KKB's specific impairment reserves
could have been partly charged directly against its dynamic reserves rather than
going through its income statement, resulting in higher reported results and
therefore larger tax charges. KKB will likely need to continue booking
significant reserves in future periods as it continues to accrue interest income
which it is not receiving in cash, and partly provision this.
Removing the effect of this one-off impairment charge, KKB's results for 2012
were moderately positive. In particular, the bank's pre-impairment profit, net
of accrued interest not received in cash, improved to 2.7% of average assets in
2012 compared with 1.6% in 2011. According to Fitch's calculations, at end-2012
KKB's total maximum loss absorption capacity under Basel was broadly in line
with that previously reported under regulatory standards. The bank could have
increased its impairment reserves to 39% of the loan book before the total
capital ratio would have fallen to 10%. This represents significant loss
absorption capacity relative to reported NPLs (29% at end-Q312) and restructured
loans (19%). However, material downside risk to reported asset quality metrics
remains, in particular as a result of KKB's land exposures, which were
substantial relative to capital at end-2012 and were not all classified as NPLs
or restructured loans.
Fitch does not expect KKB's ratings to change in the near term, as reflected by
the Stable Outlook. However, any further deterioration in underlying asset
quality or weakening of recovery prospects on the bank's problem loans would
give rise to negative pressure on the ratings. Any indication from the Kazakh
authorities and/or KKB's major shareholders that creditors might participate in
actions to strengthen the bank's solvency (not the agency's base case at
present) could also result in a downgrade. A recapitalisation of the bank or
considerable progress with work-outs of problem loans could result in an
upgrade.