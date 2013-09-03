(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Vodafone Group Plc's 'A-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following the announcement of its intentions to dispose of its 45% stake in Verizon Wireless (VZW) for USD130bn. A full list of rating actions is below. The event-driven RWN reflects two possible outcomes upon completion of the VZW transaction. Vodafone's rating could be affirmed at 'A-' if the disposal of the company's VZW stake is successfully completed and if management continues to pursue conservative financial policies that give Vodafone the financial flexibility to deal with any erosion of its consolidated financial performance. A 'A-' rating with a Negative Outlook is possible even after the sale of the VZW stake. Net debt would be lower but Vodafone's cash flow would be more exposed to its weak Southern European operations and slowing emerging market growth. Fitch is also concerned that potential acquisitions could erode the GBP20bn cash which Vodafone is retaining from the VZW disposal. KEY RATING DRIVERS Balance Sheet Flexibility The retained proceeds from the VZW sale more than offset the increase in debt from Vodafone's planned acquisition of Kabel Deutschland. Vodafone's management has the flexibility to pick an appropriate capital structure and dividend policy for a company with a greater European focus, and has said that it will continue to target a low 'A' credit rating. Due to the planned reduction in share capital, there is still some uncertainty regarding the total annual dividend payment that Vodafone shareholders will receive in the financial year ending March 2015 and beyond. Fitch will also monitor the impact of Vodafone's announced GBP6bn organic investment on the company's medium-term operating and financial profile. Greater Exposure To Southern Europe Vodafone's 45% stake in VZW has had a significant positive impact on Vodafone's credit profile. The substantial dividend Vodafone has received from VZW has helped offset the declining profitability in Vodafone's controlled operations and significant spectrum investments. Without this valuable dividend stream, Vodafone will now be reliant on its European operations for around three-quarters of its operating free cash flow. This includes around 30% from Southern Europe, where performance has been poor. Weak Cash Flow Generation Vodafone's operating free cash flow has been under pressure over the past two years, falling to GBp7.7bn in FY13 from GBP8.5bn in FY12 and GBP9.8bn in FY11. Fitch is concerned that without the positive offset of the VZW dividends, Vodafone's free cash flow is likely to come under further pressure. High single-digit pre-dividend free cash flow to sales (as defined by Fitch) is expected at the 'A-' rating level. Potential Acquisition Risk Following its planned acquisition of Kabel Deutschland, Vodafone faces similar strategic challenge choices in its other European markets as to whether it should remain mobile-focused, or whether it should improve its fixed-line capabilities to match its main European competitors. Vodafone says it takes decisions on European fixed-line infrastructure on a country-by-country basis and that it could obtain this infrastructure by buying an existing operator, building its own or agreeing a wholesale deal with an incumbent. We do not expect Vodafone to make acquisitions in all of its major European markets. With the cash from the VZW disposal, Vodafone will spend GBP6bn over three years on organic investment, some of which will be spent on European fixed infrastructure. It is already building a fibre network in Spain with Orange (BBB+/Stable) while fixed-mobile integration is less of a risk in the UK as fixed-line incumbent BT Group does not have a national mobile network. However, we believe Vodafone is still looking for a fixed-line solution in Italy and might consider accelerating its fixed-line investments in other markets. Liquidity Not a Concern Vodafone has a strong liquidity position, which will be enhanced by the disposal of its VZW stake. As the VZW cash is unlikely to be received in the next six months, the planned purchase of Kabel Deutschland could be financed from existing cash and investments and by drawing down on existing credit lines. For more details of our views on Vodafone's rating, see "Vodafone: What Investors Want to Know", dated 19 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com, which looks at Vodafone's plans for its stake in Verizon Wireless and the competitive and economic challenges it faces in Europe. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: - Expectation of FFO adjusted net leverage being sustained above 2.5x would lead to negative rating action. - Even with a successful VZW transaction, negative rating action could also be prompted by sustained pressure on free cash flow driven by weak EBITDA growth, higher capex and shareholder remuneration, or significant underperformance in key markets. - Successful completion of the Kabel Deutschland acquisition without successful completion of the VZW disposal to reduce net debt would lead to a one-notch downgrade. Positive: FFO adjusted net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis together with good FCF generation would lead to the ratings being removed from RWE and affirmed. High single-digit pre-dividend free cash flow to sales is expected at the 'A-' rating level. This also assumes that there is no further deterioration in Vodafone's operating profile. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS: Long-term IDR: 'A-' , maintained on RWN Senior unsecured: 'A-'maintained on RWN maintained Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2' 