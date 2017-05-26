(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Smaller Kenyan banks are bearing the
brunt of the impact
of the cap on loan rates and the floor on deposit rates
introduced in September
2016, and may become takeover targets or candidates for
consolidation, Fitch
Ratings says.
All banks have suffered a reduction in spreads since the
government capped loan
rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank's benchmark
rate (CBR -
currently 10%), and placed a floor of 70% of the CBR on deposit
rates, leading
to falling interest income from loans and rising funding costs.
The full impact
on net interest margins and profitability will not been seen
until later this
year but 1Q17 results give a clear indication of reduced
margins. We believe the
large and medium-sized banks (based on the regulator's
classification of the
sector) are better positioned to face these threats.
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/kenyan_banks___margins_squeezed?src=embed"
title="Kenyan
Banks - Spreads Squeezed" width="550" height="553"
scrolling="no"
frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
Banks were only required to apply the rate cap to new loans, but
due to market
pressure they applied it to their existing loan books as well,
which has
exacerbated the drop in income. The floor on deposit rates has
had a big
negative impact on smaller banks, which are more reliant on
savings and term
deposits, by increasing their funding costs and driving a
"flight to quality"
that has raised liquidity risk. Larger banks with stronger
franchises have more
diverse customer deposit bases, giving them more flexibility to
decide which
deposits to keep. For these banks, funding costs have therefore
risen less and
liquidity risk has been more manageable.
The intended benefit to customers of lower interest rates on
loans is offset by
signs of credit rationing. Banks have become more selective
about who they lend
to and have lost the incentive to grant long-term loans and
finance emerging
economic sectors, as the cap means that the rate would be the
same as for safer,
short-term loans. This is a threat to growth in the Kenyan
economy, which relies
heavily on bank lending, and private sector credit growth, which
had been
flattening since 2015, has slowed since the rate cap.
Small banks are worst affected as they are more reliant on
higher-risk/higher-return loans and sectors, and some are
finding that their
niche business models are no longer viable. The reduction in
lending has
contributed to a rise in industry credit losses as some
customers are no longer
able to get refinancing. Persistently high interest rates had
already
contributed to a build-up of non-performing loans, which
averaged 10% at
end-2016.
The large banks are addressing margin pressure by increasing
volumes to prime
corporate borrowers, shifting into government securities, which
now offer
attractive yields compared with loan rates, moving savings
accounts into
low-cost current accounts and cutting costs where possible,
including staff
redundancies and branch closures. Their limited franchises mean
the small banks
have less manoeuvrability and have no option but to continue to
take on risk.
Systemic risk rises as a consequence.
We expect lower retained earnings to feed through to capital,
leading to modest
pressure on regulatory ratios for large banks - which remain
well capitalised.
Kenyan banking regulation and supervision continue to improve,
which is positive
for the sector. The central bank has been proactive in resolving
weak banks, as
demonstrated in 2015/2016, and further intervention cannot be
ruled out if
current conditions persist. We expect the lending cap and the
deposit floor to
be revised rather than rescinded, although this is a political
decision and
unlikely before the August 2017 elections.
