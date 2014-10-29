(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report
published today that
the Kenyan banks have been resilient through several domestic
and international
crises over the past six years.
The Kenyan banking sector is fragmented, with 44 banking
institution and the 11
largest banks accounting for about 72% of system assets at
end-2013.
Nevertheless, concentrations do exist in the loan books of these
organisations
and this can make asset quality indicators susceptible to a
weakening of a few
large borrowers.
The banks' key strengths in general include healthy liquidity
and stable
earnings and asset quality while a weakness for the larger banks
has
historically been the low level of absolute capital and capital
ratios. Capital
has been improving across the board due to prudential guidelines
published in
November 2012.
Fitch considers these guidelines, which have enhanced the
definition of core
capital towards a purer, loss-absorbing capital as well as
introducing capital
charges for market risk and operational risk have been positive
to its
assessment of the credit quality of the country's banks. In
addition, the
introduction of a 2.5% capital conservation buffer from 2015
reflects the global
trend towards regulators requiring more prudent solvency buffers
for banks.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) increased to 5.2% of loans at
end-2013 (end-2012:
4.6%) following high interest rates in 2012 and the economic
slowdown leading up
to and after the March 2013 general elections. Most banks have
reported
unchanged or improving NPL ratios in 1H14 on stable monetary
policy and a
normalised economic environment. Where NPLs have increased, this
usually relates
to few large borrowers, which is the result of the high levels
of credit
concentration across the sector.
The largest Kenyan banks all have loan-to-deposit ratios at or
below 100%. They
are mostly customer- funded with supplemental funding provided
by development
banks and other multilaterals. Significant maturity mismatches
exist with a
longer asset maturity profile, given the short-term nature of
deposits in Kenya.
Historically, deposits have been stable and mostly in local
currency.
Fitch considers the average core Tier 1 ratio of 18% for the
sector as
appropriate for Kenya's challenging operating environment.
However, several of
the larger banks operate with core capital ratios significantly
lower than the
sector average, which provides a limited cushion in the event of
a systemic or
idiosyncratic shock.
In Kenya, Fitch assigns both international and national scale
ratings.
The report, 'Kenyan Banks: Peer Review', is available on
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link above.
