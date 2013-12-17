(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'BBB'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of KKR Financial Holdings LLC (KFN) on Rating Watch
Positive and
affirmed the 'A' long-term IDRs of KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) and its
subsidiaries,
following the announced acquisition of KFN by KKR, for
approximately $2.6
billion in equity. KKR's Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete
list of rating
actions is detailed at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KKR Financial Holdings LLC
The placement of KFN's ratings on Positive Watch reflects
Fitch's view that
following the acquisition, the entity would be viewed as being
of strategic
importance to KKR, as outlined in its criteria, 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies'. In accordance with the criteria, a
subsidiary considered to
be of strategic importance is rated one to two notches below its
parent. As a
result, Fitch would expect to upgrade the IDR of KFN to 'A-'
upon closing of the
transaction, which is expected to occur in the first half of
2014, subject to
shareholder approval.
KKR's non-private equity business, with $23.7 billion of
fee-earning assets
under management (FAUM), which is included in its public markets
segment, has
been growing in recent years as the firm has focused on
broadening its product
suite for limited partners, improving the liquidity of its
investment portfolio,
and generating a recurring yield from the balance sheet. This
transaction serves
to accelerate that strategy, to some extent, as KFN has
historically invested in
more liquid credit via the issuance of CLOs, which provide a
contractual yield
to the firm.
Also supporting the view of KFN's strategic importance to KKR is
the sharing of
the brand, the high level of management integration, and the
fact that during
the recent financial crisis KKR provided explicit financial
support to KFN, by
waiving management fees, backstopping an equity raise, and
providing the firm
with a $100 million liquidity facility. While Fitch has
continued to believe
that KKR would provide additional support to KFN if necessary,
this acquisition
strengthens that notion.
That said, Fitch believes that KFN's small size and more limited
track record
prevent the firm from being considered a core subsidiary, at
present, which
would result in equalization of the ratings. Depending on KFN's
size, strategy,
and relative earnings contribution to KKR, Fitch's assessment of
KFN's strategic
importance could evolve over time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KKR & Co. L.P.
The affirmation of KKR's ratings reflects the firm's strong
liquidity position
and modest balance sheet leverage, as measured by
debt-to-tangible equity.
Furthermore, while cash flow leverage is expected to be elevated
as a result of
consolidation of KFN debt and the loss of management fees to KKR
from KFN, Fitch
believes that leverage is likely to decline over time as
proceeds from KKR's
February 2013 debt issuance are deployed into opportunities to
add to
fee-related EBITDA.
The acquisition will add approximately $832.7 million of debt to
KKR's
consolidated balance sheet, consisting of retail notes, junior
subordinated
debt, and perpetual preferred securities, which receive 50%
equity credit from
Fitch given the cumulative nature of the distribution.
Additionally, the
management fees and incentive income that KKR currently receives
from KFN, which
aggregated $56.7 million through the first nine months of 2013,
will be
eliminated. However, that income will be replaced with KKR's
full ownership of
KFN's earnings stream, which amounted to $224.4 million through
Sept. 30, 2013.
Unlike management fees, however, investment income can be more
volatile over
time, which may introduce greater variability in KFN's
contribution to KKR's
overall performance.
The Stable Outlook for KKR continues to reflect Fitch's belief
that its credit
fundamentals will remain strong, given the locked-in nature of
the majority of
the fee stream, and that KKR will produce consistent investment
performance to
support future fundraising and FAUM expansion, operate with
relatively low
leverage, and retain a solid liquidity profile in order to cover
operating
expenses and meet co-investment commitments to funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - KKR & Co. L.P.
Negative rating action could result from material changes in
KKR's operating
strategy or leverage tolerance resulting from declines in
investment
performance, which adversely impacts the business franchise. A
more aggressive
capital structure at KFN could also impact KKR's ratings, given
the
interrelationship between the two companies and Fitch's
consolidation of KFN
debt on KKR's balance sheet. Historically, KFN's recourse
leverage target, as
measured by debt-to-equity, has been in a range of 0.5x-1.0x,
which Fitch has
deemed prudent given its strategy and asset composition. KFN's
leverage was
0.36x at Sept. 30, 2013.
Meaningful FAUM and margin contraction, reduced product line
diversity,
impairment of the liquidity profile, and legislative risk and/or
prolonged
market disruptions that impact the ability to fundraise or
arrange attractive
fund exit opportunities could also yield negative rating
momentum for KKR.
Fitch believes positive rating momentum for KKR is limited,
given its current
rating level and the nature and risk profile of the business,
including the
impact that key man events and/or reputational damage can have
on the franchise
and future fundraising prospects.
RATING SENSITVITIES - KKR Financial Holdings LLC
Following the close of the acquisition, the ratings of KFN will
be directly
linked to KKR, as Fitch considers KFN to be a strategically
important
subsidiary. Any change in Fitch's view on the relationship
between KFN and its
parent could alter the rating linkage. Absent a change in the
perceived
relationship between KKR and KFN, Fitch would expect KFNs
ratings to move in
step with any changes to KKR's ratings. Additionally, a material
increase in
leverage and/or significant deterioration in the operating
performance of KFN
could become a constraining factor for the ratings of KKR.
Fitch has affirmed the following with a Stable Outlook:
KKR & Co. L.P.
KKR Management Holdings L.P.
KKR Fund Holdings L.P.
-- Long-term IDR at 'A'.
KKR Group Finance Co. LLC
-- Long-term IDR at 'A';
-- Unsecured debt at 'A'.
KKR Group Finance Co. II LLC
-- Long-term IDR at 'A';
-- Unsecured debt at 'A'.
Fitch has placed the following on Rating Watch Positive:
KKR Financial Holdings LLC
-- Long-term (IDR of 'BBB';
-- Unsecured debt of 'BBB';
-- Preferred stock of 'BB+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
