HONG KONG Dec 19 Standard & Poor's said
there would be no immediate impact on South Korea's A rating
following the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
The comments came after South Korean assets took a hit as
financial markets speculated about what might happen next in the
isolated state, whose collapsing economy and bid to become a
nuclear power pose major threats to northeast Asia.
"Our ratings on South Korea take into account temporary
uncertainties associated with North Korean security risks as
well contingent liabilities arising from a possible
reunification of the North and South," said a statement from
S&P.
It said that although the death of the North Korean leader
had raised uncertainties, South Korea's credit standing would be
little changed in the event of a smooth leadership succession.
But it warned that South Korea's rating or outlook could be
revised if the succession plan was not smoothly implemented or
if there were other signs of political instability.
Earlier, Fitch Ratings said the death of North Korean leader
Kim Jong-il did not merit a negative move on South Korea's A+
rating. Last month, Fitch had revised its outlook on the rating
to positive from stable, Fitch said on Monday.
Fitch said in a statement that it was too early to say that
risks had materially increased.
