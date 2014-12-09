(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, December 09 (Fitch) The Korean government's
bank privatisation
plan will continue to face challenges as the sector faces a
difficult operating
environment in 2015, says Fitch Ratings. Nonetheless, Fitch
expects government
to continue with efforts to reduce its ownership of several key
banks, due to
rising fiscal pressures and budgetary commitments.
The failure of the recent block sale of a controlling stake in
Woori Bank,
reportedly valued at USD2.7bn, is indicative of the difficulties
Korea faces in
its bank divestment plan. The government has long been
interested in divesting
of its stake in Woori, but the sale was suspended on 4 December
after it
received only one bid - less than the minimum two that were
required. The May
2014 decision by Korea's lawmakers to reverse a plan to fully
privatise Korea
Development Bank (KDB), also in part reflected the prolonged
difficult business
environment for the banking sector.
This was the fourth attempt to sell a controlling interest in
Woori, and
reaffirms Fitch's view that the sale would be challenging,
especially given
government's reluctance to sell it to a foreign institution.
Korea's banking
sector is facing a number of headwinds from a subdued operating
environment and
intense competition, which is dampening banks' profitability and
growth
prospects. Fitch forecasts 2015 RoA for commercial banks to be
similar to that
estimated for 2014, at 0.4%.
Notably, foreign-owned commercial banks operating in Korea,
including Citibank
and Standard Chartered, are scaling back their operations. Fitch
downgraded
Standard Chartered Bank Korea's Viability Rating to 'bbb' from
'bbb+' on 10
October due to weakened profitability and strategic downsizing
(our Outlook is
Negative, reflecting that on the parent).
Yet despite the challenges, government was able to sell a 3.8%
stake (down to
54.6%) in policy bank Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) on the day
after it
suspended the Woori sale. Furthermore, the Financial Services
Commission
announced that government would be selling a smaller 5.9% Woori
stake for
USD407m in a separate auction (which would bring the
government's holding to
51.1%).
Government is likely to remain focused on selling down its
stakes in Woori and
IBK to align with its economic policy to boost growth and make
the banking
system as a whole more commercially driven.
That said, government is also expected to remain committed to
retaining an
absolute majority stake in the country's policy banks, including
IBK and KDB.
This is in line with the new KDB Act passed in May 2014 and the
government's
plan to realign the state's policy financial institutions
announced in August
2013.
Korea's policy banks play a key role in the country's banking
system, accounting
for around 25% of overall loans. Government has a very strong
track record of
injecting capital into the policy banks when needed, and Fitch's
ratings reflect
the de facto solvency guarantees provided by the sovereign for
these banks.
Fitch maintains that the government's exit from a key private
lender like Woori
would improve governance and operations over the long term.
Political changes
have led to the replacement of key managers at Woori, resulting
in a lack of
consistency in long-term strategy.
Contacts:
Heakyu Chang
Director
Financial Institutions
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.