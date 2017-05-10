(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) The election of Moon Jae-in
in South Korea's
presidential election brings to an end a long period of
political uncertainty
that appeared to weigh on consumer confidence and delay
investment decisions,
says Fitch Ratings. Mr. Moon is likely to adopt a more
conciliatory stance
towards North Korea, which might help calm current tensions, but
South Korea's
influence over the security situation on the peninsula appears
to have weakened
in recent months. Moreover, the structural geopolitical risks
facing South Korea
remain.
The political crisis that ended with the impeachment and arrest
on corruption
charges of the previous president, Park Geun-hye, did not affect
the sovereign
rating (AA-/Stable), in part because Korea's political
institutions proved
strong enough to ensure the crisis was brought to an orderly and
constitutional
resolution. However, the scandal highlighted significant
governance weaknesses.
In particular, it shone a light on the close ties between the
government and
chaebols - the large conglomerates that dominate Korea's
economy.
Reforms that increase transparency, tackle corruption and
generally encourage
greater separation between the government and the corporate
sector could
structurally improve governance and therefore could support
Korea's credit
profile. These issues were a key part of Mr. Moon's election
platform and the
broad public support for change suggests there are reasonable
prospects for
progress.
However, ground-breaking structural reforms in other areas
remain unlikely.
Measures to address the long-run challenges of rapid population
ageing and low
productivity, such as labour market reform, were not among Mr.
Moon's campaign
focal points and his party does not have a majority in
parliament, let alone the
three-fifth supermajority to pass bills by itself.
Fiscal policy might become more expansionary under the new
government, given Mr.
Moon's pledge to use stimulus to create jobs. However, it is not
certain
additional government spending would pass in parliament if the
economy continues
to pick up. Korea has some room to run wider fiscal deficits
from a rating
perspective, as its general government debt of 38.7% of GDP is
slightly below
the 'AA' median of 39.7%.
Mr. Moon's election offers a chance that relations with North
Korea will improve
in the short-term, which might, for example, lead to the
re-opening of the
Kaesong Industrial Complex - an industrial park run jointly in
North Korea that
was closed in 2016. However, we believe tensions on the Korean
peninsula are
currently higher than during other recent flare-ups and the
situation has become
more uncertain. Tension with North Korea is an important reason
why South
Korea's rating is one notch below the outcome of our sovereign
rating model. A
potential conflict or a scenario of reunification would involve
large fiscal
costs for the government.
Mr. Moon has said he will consider the removal of the US Army's
Terminal High
Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system from
the Korean
peninsula. This would improve relations with China and might end
the retaliatory
measures undermining Korea's exports and tourism revenue. Fitch
would not expect
Korean exports to China to drop sharply, even if THAAD remains
in place, as more
than three-quarters are intermediate goods, such as
semi-conductors, that are
important to China's own manufacturing sector.
Contact:
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
