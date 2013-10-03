(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says Korea's fundamental strengths, which include a resilient economy, a robust macroeconomic policy framework including sustained fiscal discipline, and a flexible exchange rate, support its Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs at 'AA-' and 'AA', respectively.

These factors leave Korea well-positioned to cope with the risks of high household debt, and a volatile global economic and financial environment, Fitch showed in a presentation at a Fitch and Korea Ratings Joint Seminar - Credit Trend and Outlook for Sovereign and Public Sector after Financial Crisis in Seoul on 25 September 2013.

