(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) Korean banks are making the
most of the
delayed implementation of Basel III by raising cheaper
regulatory capital. Fitch
Ratings considers elements of the current fund-raising
initiatives as
pre-funding, as banks recognize the likelihood of increased
costs of issuing
Basel III-compliant capital securities amid continuing investor
uncertainty
about risk-pricing and the Point of Non-Viability (PONV). PONV
is the point
where a bank is deemed to have failed.
Basel III implementation for Korean banks has been postponed to
December. As a
result, issuance activity in the current quarter, comprising
old-style Basel II
securities, has remained busy, driven by both refinancing needs
as well as
pre-funding for next year. Issuance has been supported by a
couple of reasons.
First, banks have substantial capacity for issuing securities -
along with
refinancing maturing securities - which has been under-utilised
in the past
relative to regulatory caps.
Second, the investor base for such non-core capital is
predominantly domestic,
familiar with these investments, and with established pricing
and liquidity
norms.
In contrast, elsewhere in Asia where the Basel III regulatory
framework is now
in place there is currently considerable investor uncertainty
about the Basel
III-compliant securities. Established market norms are still
evolving with
respect to each regulator's stance around loss-absorption
triggers, the means of
loss-absorption, and the level of regulatory capital buffers.
Investor concerns were highlighted in our recent survey of
Asia-Pacific senior
investors, where 65% of the respondents cited uncertainty about
loss-absorption
triggers of Basel III capital instruments as an issue. Moreover,
risk-pricing
and secondary market liquidity were other areas of significant
concern.
These issues, together with the window available to Korean
banks, means that it
makes sense to stock up on such old-style (Basel II)
instruments, especially as
newer (Basel III) instruments are likely to prove more costly
and (initially)
more difficult to issue.
In particular, the yields on subordinated debt remain low, and a
pick-up in
Basel II sub-debt issuance by Korean banks reflect an attempt to
lock in the
benefits of cheaper regulatory capital.
Korea's contingent capital requirements and loss-absorption
trigger points have
been proposed; and the PONV for Tier 2 instruments, per Basel
III rules, is in
the process of being finalised. Current proposals suggest the
likelihood of
explicit triggers being defined in the regulations. If this
happens, it would be
a departure from the rest of the APAC region and would help
address one of the
main concerns for investors.
PONV may be triggered earlier at the discretion of the
regulator, but capital
triggers may help stabilise risk-pricing early on after the
introduction of
Basel III, and potentially pave the way for smoother issuance of
new-style
capital instruments.
The upshot of all this is that Korean banks are stocking up on
legacy Tier 2
instruments amid the window of opportunity offered by a delay in
the timeframe
for the implementation of Basel III. This does not have any
near-term credit
implications for the banks themselves. But it does highlight the
uncertainty
confronting both issuers and investors amid the ongoing
tightening of capital
adequacy standards.
Heakyu Chang
Director
Financial Institutions
+822 3278 8363
Fitch Ratings Korea
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4, Youido-Dong
Seoul 150-737
Mark Young
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7229
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
APAC Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey 2013
here
