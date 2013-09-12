(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Korea's
banks are
likely to remain under pressure as domestic economic growth
moderates, their
customer base ages and new regulations squeeze their margins and
fees. That
said, the outlook for bank ratings remains stable.
In addition, Korean banks' customers in the shipbuilding,
shipping and
construction sectors face rising risks of collapse while banks
will have to
shoulder higher costs as the government demands they improve
accountability and
do more to support failing companies, Fitch says in a Special
Report on the
Korean banking system.
Fitch says the funding environment for Korean banks will remain
stable. The
agency does not expect significant funding problems for Korean
banks when the
U.S. Federal Reserve starts to withdraw its monetary stimulus,
assuming that the
Bank of Korea and global central banks raise interest rates in
line with their
economic recoveries.
The full report "Operating Environment for South Korea's Banks;
Performance to
Remain Under Pressure; Ratings Stable" is available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Ratings Limited
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul 150-737
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+85 2 2263 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Korea
here
