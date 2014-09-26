(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes
recent
modifications to the terms and conditions (T&Cs) of South Korean
commercial
banks' Basel III-compliant capital securities have reduced the
likelihood of
non-performance risk - particularly for Basel III Tier 2 (T2)
instruments - and
are therefore positive for instrument ratings. As a result of
these changes, for
banks issuing T2 instruments, the agency will consider notching
off the higher
of the Support Rating Floor and Viability Rating (VR).
Fitch understands that the motive behind these changes is to
deepen the pool of
investors for capital securities to support a rising trend of
issuance. For
investors, the new instruments are potentially of lower risk
relative to earlier
Basel III T2 instruments. From a quality of capital perspective,
these changes
make these instruments more like the legacy Basel II instruments
and - as a
consequence - less likely to absorb losses (and less
capital-like) compared with
instruments issued in markets where the point of non-viability
(PONV) is
triggered at an earlier stage of a bank's deterioration in
financial position.
The key change to the T&Cs is the removal of a management
improvement order
(MIO) received from the regulator as one of two PONV triggers.
The other trigger
- when the bank becomes insolvent - remains. Where instruments
have only an
insolvency PONV trigger and where support is factored into the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), Fitch would consider using the support-driven IDR
or the VR
(whichever is higher) as the anchor rating for systemically
important banks
because we expect pre-emptive support to be provided to avoid
insolvency. Upon
hitting the PONV, the T2 instruments are to be fully and
permanently written
off, hence Fitch will continue to notch ratings on these
instruments twice from
the anchor rating to reflect loss severity (i.e. poor recovery
prospects).
A similar change has been made for the write-down of Additional
Tier-1 (AT1)
instruments. This, however, does not change, in our view, the
risk of coupon
cancellation, which is still linked to a management improvement
recommendation
(MIR) or the discretion of the issuing bank. An MIR is usually
the first timely
corrective action that regulators would activate, for example,
in a scenario
where the total capital ratio falls below 8%. The bank may
decide not to pay the
coupon, typically when the bank is unable to pay dividends to
its shareholders.
Given that skipping a coupon payment is central to our
assessment of
non-performance risk, we will continue to notch ratings on AT1s
five times from
the VR (where the anchor rating is investment grade).
The definition of insolvency is less subjective than an MIO,
which the
authorities have a significant degree of latitude in deciding
when to issue. An
MIO event is also supposed to be activated when a bank's total
capital adequacy
ratio falls below 2% (or if the Tier 1 capital ratio drops below
1.5% or common
equity Tier 1 capital ratio is below 1.2%). The MIO trigger is
more
comprehensive and would practically be the first trigger to be
hit if both
triggers are applicable. This was a factor behind the agency's
previous decision
to assume that the VR would be the anchor rating.
South Korea's only offshore Basel III-compliant Tier 2 security
issued in April
2014 by Woori Bank (Woori; A-/Stable/bbb) had the two
above-mentioned PONV
triggers. Had Fitch rated that instrument, the bank's VR would
have been used as
the anchor rating. In the case of Woori, its IDR is two notches
higher than its
VR.
Fitch expects the revised single PONV trigger (i.e. insolvency
trigger only) to
be the standard for future Basel III T2 issues by Korean banks.
Fitch notes that
the Korean authorities have approved a number of proposed T2 and
AT1 issues in
recent weeks.
For more details of Fitch's previous assessment, please refer to
the commentary
titled "Fitch Assesses South Korea's First Basel III Tier 2
Instrument", dated
28 April 2014.
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
