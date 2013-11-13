(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 12 (Fitch) Korean credit card
companies will face
sustained pressure on profit, says Fitch Ratings. A sharp
curtailment of profits
results from a regulatory transformation of the industry on the
back of rising
consumerism in Korea. This is being brought on by measures which
are limiting
card companies' margins and loan exposure, whilst heightening
transparency and
encouraging risk-based lending.
We expect the card companies' un-weighted average ROA to weaken
further to about
1.9% in 2014, down from 2.2% in H213 and as much as 5.6% during
2006-2010. The
ROA of four out of the six card companies was already lower than
the industry
average.
Sector-wide pressure on credit fundamentals is on the rise
mainly on account of
falling profitability. But our two investment-grade-rated card
companies still
carry stable outlooks, as the final ratings are notched off
those at strongly
rated parent institutions.
The key driver of falling profits is the growing stringency of
regulations, as
the authorities have focused increasingly on limiting the
riskiness of Korea's
household debt - which has risen rapidly over the past decade.
The figure is one
of the highest in the world, at around 164% of disposable income
at end-2012. As
such, the passage of several new rules and regulations - to
level the playing
field between weak consumers, small merchants and lenders - has
placed the card
companies at a relative disadvantage.
The implementation of cost-based lending rates will be the main
drag on
profitability over the next few quarters. Furthermore, the
credit card companies
have to disclose the lending rates in a standardised and
comparable format to
allow consumers to compare interest rates among card operators
and various loan
products. These regulatory measures implemented in Q413 will
heighten
transparency and benefit borrowers, but are almost certain to
add to downward
pressure on the lending rates faced by card companies.
There have been several other regulatory measures in recent
years which have
also turned the screw on profits. These include sustained
reduction of the fees
imposed on merchants, tighter risk limits on loan products, and
constraints on
marketing activities.
Finally, the use of debit/check card usage instead of credit
cards will continue
to increase as the government - which is keen to lower household
debt and its
servicing costs - provides more tax benefits for debit/check
card usage. The
average merchant fee rate for debt/check card usage also remains
more
competitive than for credit cards.
The two Fitch-rated Korean credit card companies are Hyundai
Card (BBB/Stable)
and the industry leader, Shinhan Card (A-/Stable).
