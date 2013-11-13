(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 12 (Fitch) Korean credit card companies will face sustained pressure on profit, says Fitch Ratings. A sharp curtailment of profits results from a regulatory transformation of the industry on the back of rising consumerism in Korea. This is being brought on by measures which are limiting card companies' margins and loan exposure, whilst heightening transparency and encouraging risk-based lending. We expect the card companies' un-weighted average ROA to weaken further to about 1.9% in 2014, down from 2.2% in H213 and as much as 5.6% during 2006-2010. The ROA of four out of the six card companies was already lower than the industry average. Sector-wide pressure on credit fundamentals is on the rise mainly on account of falling profitability. But our two investment-grade-rated card companies still carry stable outlooks, as the final ratings are notched off those at strongly rated parent institutions. The key driver of falling profits is the growing stringency of regulations, as the authorities have focused increasingly on limiting the riskiness of Korea's household debt - which has risen rapidly over the past decade. The figure is one of the highest in the world, at around 164% of disposable income at end-2012. As such, the passage of several new rules and regulations - to level the playing field between weak consumers, small merchants and lenders - has placed the card companies at a relative disadvantage. The implementation of cost-based lending rates will be the main drag on profitability over the next few quarters. Furthermore, the credit card companies have to disclose the lending rates in a standardised and comparable format to allow consumers to compare interest rates among card operators and various loan products. These regulatory measures implemented in Q413 will heighten transparency and benefit borrowers, but are almost certain to add to downward pressure on the lending rates faced by card companies. There have been several other regulatory measures in recent years which have also turned the screw on profits. These include sustained reduction of the fees imposed on merchants, tighter risk limits on loan products, and constraints on marketing activities. Finally, the use of debit/check card usage instead of credit cards will continue to increase as the government - which is keen to lower household debt and its servicing costs - provides more tax benefits for debit/check card usage. The average merchant fee rate for debt/check card usage also remains more competitive than for credit cards. The two Fitch-rated Korean credit card companies are Hyundai Card (BBB/Stable) and the industry leader, Shinhan Card (A-/Stable). Contact: Heakyu Chang Director, Financial Institutions Tel: +822 3278 8363 Aninda Mitra Senior Director, Fitch Wire Tel: +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. here Shinhan Card Co here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.