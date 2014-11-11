(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 11 (Fitch) South Korea's policy emphasis on fiscal stimulus, supporting lending to SMEs and easing prudential regulations on home purchases, should help to provide a cyclical uplift to the economy, says Fitch Ratings. However, the agency highlights that the new policy agenda only indirectly addresses some of the key structural challenges facing the Korean economy over the long term - such as weak domestic demand and relatively high household debt. Fitch's macroeconomic outlook remains relatively favourable over the medium term, forecasting real GDP growth to pick up to 3.9% in 2015 from 3.7% this year. Notably, the economic growth rate should remain higher than the median of its 'AA'/'AAA' rated peers. Korea's economic position continues, on balance, to be a source of credit and sovereign ratings strength, and the recent policy shift should not fundamentally alter the outlook. Korea has room to ease fiscal policy, owing to moderate public debt and having posted a central government budget surplus in all but one year since 2000. The Bank of Korea also maintains some flexibility to loosen monetary conditions further, having cut the policy rate by a cumulative 50bp thus far in 2014 to 2%. The external environment is also generally favourable for the cyclical outlook. Korea's traditionally strong net external creditor position is likely to improve further in 2014, bolstered by a forecast current account surplus of 5.9% of GDP. The stabilisation of the US economy and falling oil prices, if sustained, would also contribute to final demand. Working against these potentially positive trends are the depreciation of the yen, which has led to the appreciation of Korea's nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) at a time when the NEER of its principal trade competitors such as Taiwan and Japan are falling. The slowdown in growth in China, together with its macroeconomic risks, may also add to the challenges for Korean export growth over the medium term. The economy is facing longer-term challenges despite the generally strong macroeconomic position underpinning the Korean sovereign, and the recent economic policy shift is not expected to directly mitigate the associated risks. Korea's average income is lower than that of its comparably rated sovereign peers, and the government has diagnosed the risk of the economy falling into a "low-level equilibrium". Household debt which is already high - 85% of GDP at end-June 2014 - means there are risks of a self-reinforcing weak growth scenario over the long term where slow real wage growth hampers domestic demand, in turn affecting business investment and banks' willingness to lend. Evidence that the Korean economy can grow sufficiently to narrow the income gap with its rating peers, without a significant build-up of household debt and a rise in risks to the financial sector, would be positive for the sovereign credit. Contacts: Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9938 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Korea here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.