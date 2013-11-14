(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Rating says that the South Korean government's additional steps since the agency upgraded the ratings on the Korean state-owned entities' (SOEs) in its coverage in July 2013 supports Fitch's view that the government is committed to managing the high leverage of these SOEs.

We upgraded the ratings of ten of the 11 rated SOEs to the same level as the sovereign's ratings (Korea, AA-/Stable) in July 2013 after an assessment of the linkages to the government as well as the government's willingness and ability to support key public institutions. There have been a number of positive developments at Korea Land Housing Corporation (KLHC, AA-/Stable) and Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS, AA-/Stable) since they were upgraded.

In November 2013 KLHC announced that it will freeze its bond debt (including commercial paper and asset-backed securities) at the December 2013 level (KRW67.5trn as of end-September). This will be matched by a decrease in capex to around KRW20trn (including maintenance and new investment) in 2013 and 2014 from around KRW35trn previously. Most of the reduction will come from cutting new town projects rather than public projects, which will be largely funded by loans from the government-controlled National Housing Funds. Despite these changes, we think the importance of KLHC's role to the government remains intact.

KOGAS raised around KRW710bn through a new capital issuance. The Ministry of Knowledge and Economy has invested KRW160bn in KOGAS during the share issue, ensuring the government's stake in KOGAS remains at around 56%. With this issuance, KOGAS's FFO net leverage ratio is expected to slightly improve to around 10x in 2013 from 10.9x in 2012.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO, AA-/Stable) reported weaker-than-expected operating profit of KRW1,548bn in 3Q13 - down 18.8% compared to 3Q12 despite the tariff increases in previous months. This was due to disruptions in nuclear power generation in the country, which resulted in a higher-cost fuel mix. We believe the disruption will only increase the likelihood of the government allowing another tariff increase in the near future to limit further weakening of KEPCO's financial profile. However, the recovery of KEPCO's credit metrics could take a long time with the non-transparent nature of the current electricity pricing system that does not automatically allow increases in fuel costs to be passed through to consumers.