(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a special report released today that credit profiles for South Korean telecommunications companies are likely to remain stable in 2015 with less intensive competition and improved free cash flow due to reduced capex. Fitch expects that the higher level of regulatory scrutiny to continue following the recent introduction of the Handset Distribution Bill, which should increase transparency of handset distribution practices and help to keep excessive marketing spending in check. Fitch forecasts mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) to continue to rise in 2015 as the long-term evolution (LTE) subscriber base continues to increase. Conversely, Fitch expects the telcos' fixed-line voice revenue to continue to decline given the saturated market, falling ARPU and structural weakness in this product. We also expect the telcos to generate positive free cash flow in 2015 as capex is likely to remain at around KRW3trn for both KT Corporation (KT; A-/Stable) and SK Telecom (SKT; A-/Stable) with the completion of nationwide LTE network coverage. We do not envisage any ratings upgrades for KT or SKT in the medium term given the nature of regulation and market competition. On the other hand, increased price competition that could erode profitability of the telcos could result in the outlooks to turn negative. The report, "2015 Outlook: Korea Telecommunications Services" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 2 3278 8360 Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Republic of Korea Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Korean Telecommunications Services here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.