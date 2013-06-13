(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
A sale of a minority stake in Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) by the government
should not change the bank's 'AA-' support-driven rating, Fitch Ratings says. We believe there
is an extremely high probability of state support for the policy bank, and expect the
solvency guarantee to remain intact as long as the state maintains majority
ownership.
We believe that government is highly unlikely to reduce its stake to below 50% -
even though IBK has been in a long-running privatisation process since its
partial IPO in 1994. As one of Korea's three policy banks, IBK's mandate to
provide credits to SMEs means its focus on small (but viable) manufacturing
companies is increasingly important in Korea's recovery from the 2008 global
financial crisis, and in delivering the current administration's objective of
creating more jobs by fostering SMEs.
We do not see any major obstacle for government to sell down the stake, assuming
that it is not too sensitive to the prevailing share price. Government has
previously failed to sell more IBK shares due to unfavourable equity market
conditions, although it has planned to do so every year. Contrary to the sale
plan, government had been called to inject fresh equity capital into the policy
bank whenever Korea's economy was in stress.
We also believe that the sale of a minority stake would not result in a
significant change to IBK's operations, although it could cause the bank to be
more commercially driven. At this stage, we do not expect any change to the IBK
Act which governs the bank's operations and mandates it to focus on SMEs.
IBK's 'AA-' support-driven rating is equalised with that of the sovereign, and
underpinned by the de facto state solvency guarantee under Article 43 of the IBK
Act. The government is legally obliged to cover IBK's losses should the bank's
capital reserve funds fail to do so. IBK is effectively 72.30%-owned by the
state (68.84% directly, 1.91% through Korea Finance Corporation and 1.55%
through Export-Import Bank of Korea ).
Government has recently indicated a strong willingness to sell a non-controlling
stake in IBK. We see the move as an effort to raise funds for the welfare
initiatives that President Park Geun-hye laid out in the presidential election
campaign.