LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Today's surprise announcement by the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBRK) of a 19% devaluation of the tenge to 185 per US dollar is neutral for Kazakhstan's sovereign credit profile but moderately negative for banks, although it is unlikely to change their ratings, Fitch Ratings says. Kazakhstan's 'BBB+' foreign-currency rating is underpinned by a strong and improving sovereign balance sheet and low debt of 13.7% of GDP, mostly in tenge. The devaluation therefore has little impact on the government's solvency ratio and will reduce pressure on NBRK's reserves. We highlighted the central bank's intervention to support the tenge in our most recent review in November 2013, with foreign exchange reserves falling 13.6% in 2013. NBRK pledged today to continue to manage the exchange rate in a corridor around its new level, although over the medium term the authorities want to adopt a more flexible exchange rate before shifting to full inflation targeting. We expect inflation to spike above the official 6%-8% target following the devaluation. The balance of payments weakened in 2013 but the NBRK estimates that the current account was close to balance. Export earnings fell 4%. The devaluation will help curb imports and improve competitiveness. As long as oil prices remain close to USD100/b, we believe Kazakhstan will not run a large current account deficit. The NBRK explained the devaluation move by reference to the recent depreciation of the Russian rouble against the dollar, capital outflows and depreciation of other emerging currencies, pressure on Kazakhstan's balance of payments, and the need to maintain competitiveness. The devaluation is moderately negative for banks' credit risks, liquidity and solvency, but is unlikely to lead to changes in bank ratings. Asset quality and capital ratios are likely to weaken due to a still large 41% of loans being denominated in foreign currency at end-3Q13. However, risks are mitigated by a significant portion of these loans being to companies with foreign-currency reserves, and others being already highly reserved. We believe the sector capital ratio could fall by around 1-1.5 percentage points as a result of risk-weighted asset growth. Foreign funding in the sector fell sharply to 11% of total liabilities at end-3Q13 from 28% at end-2010. Larger banks also generally have solid cushions of liquid assets, including in foreign currency, so refinancing risks are manageable. Banks are also unlikely to suffer significant direct FX losses as a result of the devaluation due to generally small open positions.