June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Delinquencies for U.S. CMBS 2.0 remain virtually
nonexistent, which helped to keep the overall rate of late-pays steady,
according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
CMBS late-pays declined seven basis points (bps) in May to 7.37% from 7.44% a
month earlier. Meanwhile, delinquencies for transactions issued post-2009 (CMBS
2.0) stood at just 0.03%. The tighter post-recession credit environment coupled
with still-low interest rates is helping to keep newer CMBS delinquencies
hovering near zero. Conversely, the peak vintage (2006-2008) delinquency rate
remained high at 11.60%, compared with 6.75% for transactions issued in 2005 and
prior.
Fitch is also closely monitoring several other underperforming loans in 2.0
deals including two that may enter the index in the coming months (both of which
were 30-days delinquent as of last month): a $13 million multifamily loan (WFRBS
2011-C3), which has fallen one-month late in payments twice since the start of
the year; and a $7 million multifamily loan (FREMF 2011-K10), which has been
late every month since January.
In May, resolutions of $1.01 billion fell just shy of new additions to the index
of $1.02 billion. However, strong Fitch-rated new issuance volume of $5.4
billion outpaced runoff of $1.9 billion, thus causing an increase in the index
denominator.
Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:
--Industrial: 10.81% (from 9.82% in April);
--Office: 8.35% (from 8.39%);
--Multifamily: 7.91% (from 8.38%);
--Hotel: 7.70% (from 8.01%);
--Retail: 6.92% (from 7.10%).
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS
Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of
newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The
link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of
the E-newsletter:
