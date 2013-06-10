June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Delinquencies for U.S. CMBS 2.0 remain virtually nonexistent, which helped to keep the overall rate of late-pays steady, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays declined seven basis points (bps) in May to 7.37% from 7.44% a month earlier. Meanwhile, delinquencies for transactions issued post-2009 (CMBS 2.0) stood at just 0.03%. The tighter post-recession credit environment coupled with still-low interest rates is helping to keep newer CMBS delinquencies hovering near zero. Conversely, the peak vintage (2006-2008) delinquency rate remained high at 11.60%, compared with 6.75% for transactions issued in 2005 and prior.

Fitch is also closely monitoring several other underperforming loans in 2.0 deals including two that may enter the index in the coming months (both of which were 30-days delinquent as of last month): a $13 million multifamily loan (WFRBS 2011-C3), which has fallen one-month late in payments twice since the start of the year; and a $7 million multifamily loan (FREMF 2011-K10), which has been late every month since January.

In May, resolutions of $1.01 billion fell just shy of new additions to the index of $1.02 billion. However, strong Fitch-rated new issuance volume of $5.4 billion outpaced runoff of $1.9 billion, thus causing an increase in the index denominator.

Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:

--Industrial: 10.81% (from 9.82% in April);

--Office: 8.35% (from 8.39%);

--Multifamily: 7.91% (from 8.38%);

--Hotel: 7.70% (from 8.01%);

--Retail: 6.92% (from 7.10%).

Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter: