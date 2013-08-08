(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the weak H113 trading results announced by Ladbrokes plc (Ladbrokes, 'BB+'/Stable Outlook), which also include exceptional charges in relation to its online business, reflect a combination of events factored into its rating as well as the cost of a turnaround of the online business that should yield benefits over time. However, rating headroom will reduce in the course of 2013. UK betting is structurally subject to recurring adverse racing results and race cancellations, as well as a fast pace of innovation and taxation that exposes trading to a very challenging environment. These elements concur to capping ratings of industry participants to a low investment grade threshold, and are factored into Ladbrokes' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+'. Fitch believes that Ladbrokes' weak H113 results should be read in this context, where the company suffered a GBP21m drop in operating profit from the absorption of the new gaming machine tax, additional costs from investment in its store network (higher broadcasting content costs and new stores) and the end of the growth momentum of its machines. All this was exacerbated by the online gaming unit's challenges. Ladbrokes is still completing a lengthy relaunch of its online unit but its under-performing online gaming offer and customer relationship management system should soon start benefitting from the Playtech joint venture announced this March (see "Fitch: Ladbrokes' Playetch Transaction Unlikely To Hit Ratios" dated 12 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Many other initiatives taken by management are also on track and should enable Ladbrokes to catch up much of the ground lost in the past four years to the much stronger performing William Hill Online (who in the same H113 period reported a healthy profit margin of 34% against the 11.9% of Ladbrokes's digital unit) and Party.bwin. Offsetting these challenges Fitch expects immediate benefits on 2013's results from new store openings and a more effective liability management system that is delivering higher profit margins to the company's betting operations. The point of consumption gaming tax that the UK Government is likely to pursue in 2014 for online gaming should, following some potential temporary disruption, favour industry players like Ladbrokes that are more established in the UK. We have rebased our projections to include weaker profits from UK retail as well as slower growth from gaming machines and the 2013 exceptional charges. We project that 2013 free cash flow (FCF) could fall into mildly negative territory (against the previous expectation of approximately GBP50m), but should improve from 2014. Despite a 2013 peak of 3.1x - 3.2x, funds from operations adjusted net leverage (FYE12: 2.9x) should, from 2014, drop below the critical level of 3.2x, which Fitch considers the highest leverage compatible with the company's current 'BB+' IDR. Should however Ladbrokes' trading performance not show signs of recovery by the end of 2013, Fitch is likely to consider a negative rating action. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta 20123 Milan Jean Pierre Husband Director +44 20 3530 1155 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.