July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The ongoing retrenchment and weak equity performance in the global metals and mining sector could provide a looming parallel for the global energy sector, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.

From a credit perspective, Fitch believes that further commodity price declines will affect issuer credit quality in both sectors differently. The risk of shareholder activism for the metals and mining industry may be somewhat lower due to the historical lack of LBO and/or corporate raider activity. However, there is also limited flexibility to adjust near-term capex to respond to a scenario of sharp additional declines in metal prices.

The reverse is true of the energy sector, as the threat of activist pressure remains high, but at the same time there appears to be significant room to cut currently high capex budgets.

Fitch also notes that the MLP spin-off, one of the preferred value creation techniques seen across energy over the last two years, may be less attractive going forward given the recent sharp rise in Treasury yields and since so many assets have already been spun off.

Fitch believes the efficiency gains associated with the shale revolution offer a key difference between the E&P and mining sectors. The E&P industry has benefited from ongoing technology improvements in well productivity linked to drilling technology changes. Further gains are expected to aid the sector, although the benefits in some cases are modest and have not been evenly distributed among companies. By contrast, metals & mining has had no such uplift and is under pressure to conserve cash and raise returns through capex cuts, asset sales and traditional 'self-help' measures.

The full report 'The Mining Pullback and E&P: Concerns About Lagging Equity Returns' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.