May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Andorra, Luxembourg and Malta are all small European
countries with large banking systems but that is where their similarity to
Cyprus ends, Fitch Ratings says.
These countries not only have healthier banks and stronger sovereigns than
Cyprus but the structure of their banking sector means they are less vulnerable
to a destabilising withdrawal of non-resident deposits and losses from foreign
exposures.
Luxembourg and Malta also have smaller domestic banking systems. The domestic
banking sectors in Luxembourg (1.6x GDP) and Malta (1.6x GDP) are modest
relative to Cyprus (4.6x GDP) based on the latest available ECB data. The size
of the domestic banks is the most relevant measure as they would be most likely
considered important enough to the country to receive support from the
sovereign, if required.
The total banking sectors of Luxembourg and Malta are very large (24x GDP and 8x
GDP respectively) as this includes subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks,
which have negligible links with the domestic economy as their business is
predominantly with non-residents. Luxembourg is a hub for investment funds and
private banking, while Malta's foreign banks deal mainly with business flows
from Europe to North Africa and the Middle East. We believe that if these banks
were to be supported, it would more likely come from the parent bank and
ultimately its home government.
Andorra's domestic and total banking sectors at over 5x GDP are too big for
sovereign support to be relied upon given the authorities' limited resources.
However, the large size of the domestic banks stems from their international
private banking franchises rather than credit expansion and has been supported
by comfortable liquidity and strong capital levels. Therefore we do not
anticipate sovereign support being called upon.
The domestic banks in Andorra, Luxembourg and Malta are currently stronger than
those of Cyprus before the bail-out. Their Viability Ratings are almost all
investment grade, whereas in Cyprus the bank systemic indicator has been
speculative grade since 2011.
The domestic banks in these countries have lower reliance on non-resident
deposit funding compared to the Cypriot banking sector where foreign deposits
fuelled rapid asset growth. Where there are foreign deposits, these are usually
linked to the banks' investment funds or private banking operations. Asset
quality indicators for these banks also appear adequate despite some
deterioration and their more limited exposure to foreign securities and loans
reduces the risk of losses arising from the eurozone sovereign crisis.
For further details, see "Large Banking Sectors in Small European Countries" at
www.fitchratings.com. This report should be read in conjunction with "Malta and
Cyprus: Differences Outweigh Similarities" published recently.