(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
One year after Fitch Ratings outlined its concerns on
large loan U.S. CMBS deals, the primary worry has shifted from the quality of
the properties themselves to the amount of debt at the lower end of the capital
structure, according to the rating agency in a special report.
While the quality of the properties in recently securitized large loan CMBS
deals has improved, Fitch's concern has moved to the overall level of debt in
the 'BBB-' to 'B-' rated tranches.
'Absolute debt is now where we feel extra vigilance is needed for large loan
CMBS and for lower rated tranches in some of these recent transactions there is
just too much of it,' said CMBS Group Head Huxley Somerville. 'Additional debt,
subordinate to the first mortgage, further amplifies our concerns as it raises
leverage even further.'
Recent examples of this trend are in four large loan transactions that Fitch did
not rate because of the sizeable debt in tranches rated 'BBB-' and lower, which
the report details. The differences in ratings for these deals (two hotel
properties, one healthcare facility and one suburban office building) ranged
from one notch lower on 'AAA' rated debt to several notches further down the
capital stack.
'The amount of overall debt is sizable and while the loans may perform during
their term, very real risks will appear at refinance, leading to possible
defaults and rating downgrades,' said Somerville.
'Risks in Large Loan Deals - Revisited' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
or by clicking on the above link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Risks in Large Loan Deals, Revisited (Risks Shift
from Property Quality to Too Much Debt)
here