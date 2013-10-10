(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 10 (Fitch) Major merger and acquisition (M&A)
transactions
don't always create value and can affect companies' rating
profiles beyond their
debt leverage, according to Fitch Ratings. Food, beverage,
tobacco and consumer
products companies have conducted large M&A transactions with
varying degrees of
success.
The international beer and tobacco industries are ideal for
major M&A as
acquired entities tend to be in new markets for the acquirer and
already enjoy a
large critical mass. Major EMEA-based tobacco companies have
accomplished smooth
and successful acquisitions that generate strong cash flow by
introducing best
practices, regional cost rationalization programs and rollouts
of international
brands. Examples include Imperial Tobacco's Group PLC 's
('BBB'/Stable)
acquisition of Altadis as well as InBev's, Carlsberg's and
Heineken's respective
acquisitions of Anheuser Busch and Scottish & Newcastle.
The food and consumer industries pose more integration risks as
large
acquisitions can be in overlapping markets or add complexity to
already large
organizations. Unilever's acquisition of BestFoods left Unilever
with an
excessive number of brands (often in slow-growth categories) and
prompted a
decade-long restructuring process that is likely not over.
Conversely, the
success of Nestle's acquisition of Ralston Purina was aided by
the fact that the
integration did not put Nestle's entire organization in play
and also by
Nestle's decision to merge its own pet food units into the
acquired entity.
For more information on this topic and answers to additional
investor questions,
please see our special report, "Investor FAQs: Recent Questions
on the Food,
Beverage, Tobacco and Consumer Products Sectors," published on
Oct. 1, 2013 and
available on our Website www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
Corporates
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
1, Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta
Milano, 20123
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CFA
Managing Director, Corporates
+1 312 368-3186
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Investor FAQs: Recent Questions on the Food, Beverage, Tobacco
and Consumer
Products Sectors
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.