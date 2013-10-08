(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review (The Sweet
Spot of Banking in a No-Growth Environment)
here
CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) In the face of a difficult operating
and regulatory
environment, good liquidity, improving capital and better asset
quality are all
contributing to stable credit profiles for the largest U.S.
regional banks
according to Fitch. As a group, the 14 Fitch-rated large
regionals are generally
better positioned to thrive in the current environment than
larger global
trading institutions or smaller community banks.
Like other banks, the large regionals continue to face a tough
industry outlook
as a result of sluggish economic growth, high (and increasing)
regulatory costs,
and a still-unfavorable interest rate environment. However,
earnings performance
for the group continues to improve and results are now
approaching or exceeding
precrisis levels.
Large regional banks are not immune from the broader industry
problem of net
interest margin (NIM) compression. Deposit repricing
opportunities are
essentially exhausted, and asset yields are still under
pressure.
The industry could begin to report some NIM expansion as
interest rates rise.
However, a more meaningful impact on earnings won't be seen
until short-term
rates start to move higher, given banks' exposure to
floating-rate loans. With
no significant moves at the short end of the curve expected for
several
quarters, NIMs are unlikely to improve much over the near term,
and could worsen
further.
Asset quality for these banks continues to improve, though net
charge-offs
(NCOs) for residential mortgages remain stubbornly high and well
above
normalized historical levels. Future asset quality strengthening
will require
that improvements in loss performance on 1-4 family residential
mortgages
outpace any mean-reverting loss increases in other asset classes
(particularly
commercial and industrial loans, credit cards or auto loans).
Fitch completed a peer review of large regional banks on Oct. 8.
Rating actions
taken presume that Congress will resolve the ongoing debt
ceiling debate and
avoid a U.S. government default. Failure to successfully resolve
the debt
ceiling issue will likely have meaningful ramifications for the
economy and
financial industry, though this is not explicitly incorporated
into the ratings.
For additional analysis of large regional banks, see the special
report, "Large
Regional Bank Periodic Review: The Sweet Spot of Banking in a
No-Growth
Environment," dated Oct. 8, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com.
