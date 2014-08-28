(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 27 (Fitch) Thailand's largest
commercial banks have
improved their buffers in terms of capital and reserve coverage
over the past
five years, which will help them cope with a normal economic
downturn, says
Fitch Ratings. However, domestic growth prospects for Thailand's
largest banks
are becoming more limited, with these banks already having high
market share in
many financial segments.
Thailand's four largest commercial banks - Bangkok Bank (BBL),
Siam Commercial
Bank (SCB), Kasikornbank (KBANK) and Krung Thai Bank (KTB) -
have successfully
expanded their universal banking franchises over the past five
years, in fund
management, securities brokerage, investment banking, and life
assurance. These
have added to their consistently high market share in lending
and deposits - the
four banks combine for around 59% market share of commercial
bank assets.
The focus for the large banks will need to be on protecting
their market share,
as well as on cost management and efficiency gains. There is
also some room for
international expansion, although Fitch expects this to be
gradual. The banks'
initial strategy will be to primarily respond to the increased
regional
activities and investments of Thai corporates.
Competition from regional players in the Thai banking sector has
also
intensified, particularly after the acquisition in late 2013 of
the Bank of
Ayudhya (the fifth largest Thai commercial bank) by the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
While Thailand's large banks are generally well-positioned
against an economic
downturn, downside risks to their financial buffers, and
potential pressures to
the ratings, may emerge if the downturn is more severe and
protracted than
expected.
The accompanying special report "Thailand's Large Banks: Peer
Review - Domestic
Expansion Becoming Limited" is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
