(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Recent announcements by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and The Carlyle Group that they intend to launch new business development companies (BDCs), following Blackstone's entry into the space in 2009, confirm the attractiveness of the BDC structure as an asset-management vehicle, but also likely point to increasing pressure on industry returns as competition heats up, according to Fitch. We believe new entrants into the BDC space have been drawn by attractive relative returns in a period of broader spread tightening, as well as the permanent nature of the BDC capital structure, and the ability to access retail investor distribution markets. With income-oriented investors increasingly starved for yield, BDCs' REIT-like dividend structures are attractive for retail investors. In evaluating the impact of new entrants, we will be focused on the extent to which new BDCs concentrate on pure middle-market origination as opposed to trading in more liquid, broadly syndicated deals. An origination focus would likely have a more direct impact on BDC competitive dynamics, including underwriting standards and pricing. Effective management of a BDC requires the build-out of a sufficiently staffed, direct, middle-market origination platform, with an increased focus on managing a steady and reliable dividend, as the registered investment company (RIC) structure requires the distribution of 90% of taxable income to shareholders. We believe these elements may require different staffing needs and investment strategies relative to traditional alternative investment activities. We completed a peer review of BDCs on May 6. For a detailed review of rating rationale and credit profiles for Fitch-rated BDCs, see the special report "Business Development Companies (A Comparative Analysis, 2012)", dated May 6, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Katherine Hughes Associate Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-3123 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Business Development Companies (A Comparative Analysis: 2012) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.