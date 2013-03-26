(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot
- End February
2013
here
LONDON/PARIS/NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published the latest
edition of its monthly money market fund (MMF) snapshot report,
with data as at
end-February 2013. The report provides consistent and comparable
portfolio
analytics across all US and European MMFs publicly rated under
Fitch's global
money market fund rating criteria.
Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio
analytics
relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's
consistent analytical
information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is
based on fund
surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators
and fund
managers.
Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information
is available on
Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under
www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are
available in the
MMF Snapshot.
Contact:
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1388
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Gregory Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908 9151
Gwen Fink-Stone
Associate Director
+1 212 908 9128
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
U.S. Money Market Funds: Third-Quarter Review and Outlook (MMFs
Conservative on
Credit; Extend Maturities)
here
European Money Market Funds - Sector Update
here
2013 Outlook: Global Money Market Funds
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.