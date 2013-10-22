(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot
- End-September
2013
here
PARIS, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' latest monthly money
market fund (MMF)
snapshot report provides end-September 2013 MMF data. The report
provides
consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all
Fitch-rated US and
European MMFs, which represent more than USD1trn of assets under
management.
Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio
analytics
relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's
consistent analytical
information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is
based on fund
surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators
and fund
managers.
Dashboard reports highlighting key MMF trends, exposures and
allocation
developments will be published in the coming days. These
dashboards will be
published on a quarterly basis, complementing the monthly
snapshot.
Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information
is available on
Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under
www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are
available in the
MMF Snapshot.
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
John Cahill, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1453
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908 9151
Gwen Fink-Stone
Associate Director
+1 212 908 9128
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
'Continued NAV Stability Amidst Money Fund Reform, September,
2013
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
U.S. Money Market Funds Dashboard
here
2013 Outlook: Global Money Market Funds
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.