(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End-September 2013 here PARIS, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' latest monthly money market fund (MMF) snapshot report provides end-September 2013 MMF data. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all Fitch-rated US and European MMFs, which represent more than USD1trn of assets under management. Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund managers. Dashboard reports highlighting key MMF trends, exposures and allocation developments will be published in the coming days. These dashboards will be published on a quarterly basis, complementing the monthly snapshot. Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot. Contact: Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Alastair Sewell Director +44 20 3530 1147 John Cahill, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1453 Greg Fayvilevich Director +1 212 908 9151 Gwen Fink-Stone Associate Director +1 212 908 9128 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Related Research: 'Continued NAV Stability Amidst Money Fund Reform, September, 2013 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria here U.S. Money Market Funds Dashboard here 2013 Outlook: Global Money Market Funds here