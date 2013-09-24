(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/NEW YORK, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings'
latest monthly money
market fund (MMF) snapshot report reveals that overnight and
one-week funds'
liquidity have been maintained at high levels, with a notable
increase for
Europe-domiciled US-dollar MMFs from July levels (one-week
liquidity at 47% on
average at end-August vs. 41% a month before). US- and
Europe-domiciled MMFs'
liquidity, maturity and credit metrics have been broadly stable
over the past
month and are consistent with the guidelines in Fitch's global
MMF rating
criteria.
Among Europe-domiciled MMFs, those denominated in euro and
sterling maintained
stable weighted average life (WAL) in August, at 55 and 50 days
on average,
respectively. US dollar funds' average WAL has decreased to 61
days from the
recent six-month high of 68 days reached in July. Across all
three currencies,
funds' weighted average maturities (WAM) have remained broadly
constant, with an
average close to 40 days.
US prime funds' WAM and WAL were on average 41 and 67 days,
unchanged from July.
Average daily and weekly liquidity stood at 26% and 40%,
respectively. US
tax-exempted funds' WAM and WAL were on average 34 and 37 days,
increased
slightly from July. Weekly liquidity remains at 79%. US
government funds' WAM
and WAL were on average 45 and 55 days, a minor increase from
July. Average
daily and weekly liquidity were 64% and 88%, unchanged from
July.
Prime euro funds' assets were unchanged over the month. Prime
sterling funds'
assets fell by 3%, while those of prime offshore US dollar funds
increased by
4%. US prime, government and US tax-exempt MMFs did not
experience meaningful
investor flows.
Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio
analytics
relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The report provides
consistent and
comparable portfolio analytics across Fitch-rated US and
European MMFs, which
represent more than USD1trn. The snapshot's consistent
analytical information
allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund
surveillance
reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund
managers. The report
is complemented by quarterly MMF dashboards reports,
highlighting key trends.
Contact:
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
John Cahill, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1453
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908 9151
Gwen Fink-Stone
Associate Director
+1 212 908 9128
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
