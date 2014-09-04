(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, September 04 (Fitch) Latin American banks are
generally adequately
capitalized, although the lower risk weights in some cases
support
capitalization ratios, reflecting differences in the risk
weights applied to
assets, according to a Fitch Ratings report.
'Capital ratios in Latin America are at comparable levels to
other emerging
markets, despite rising leverage resulting from high loan growth
in some of the
largest markets,' said Franklin Santarelli, Managing Director at
Fitch's
Financial Institutions Group in Latin America. 'Risk-weighted
capitalization is
at comparable levels to other regions, but some countries
benefit from low
capital charges on local sovereign debt and certain loan
classes. Conversely,
stronger coverage ratios increase loss absorption capacity by
reducing the stock
of low-quality assets.'
Asset risk weights in Latin American markets tend to be broadly
in line with
international standards, but some differences apply in regards
to loans and
other assets. Similar to the trend of many Europeans countries
and within the
BIS III framework, most regulators have adopted the option to
risk weight at
zero percent of their own sovereign exposures.
BIS III capital rules have become the benchmark for assessing
capital adequacy
globally. However, progress in Latin America in complying with
BIS III is
uneven. Brazil, Mexico and Peru are at the forefront of adopting
BIS III
regulations.
Regulators across Latin America are adopting BIS III standards,
albeit at
different paces. Regulators in Brazil and Peru have set out
clear paths to
comply fully with BIS III regulations by 2019, while Mexico has
fully
implemented the new platform.
Fitch expects most Brazilian and Peruvian banks to comply with
the new
requirements through internal capital generation. In Mexico, all
banks are
already in compliance. Nevertheless, loan growth is likely to
remain strong in
these markets, and Fitch expects profitability to be slightly
lower than
historical averages. Therefore, long-term capital planning by
banks will be of
higher importance going forward.
Fitch believes capital should be enough to satisfy BIS III in
countries with BIS
II and BIS I frameworks, as it is already of high quality.
For more information, a special report titled "Understanding
Latin American
Capital Ratios" is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
