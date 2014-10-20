(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has launched its AT1
Tracker Tool, an
interactive product tracking AT1 and T2 CoCo debt issued by
global financial
institutions. Fitch has also published a complementary 'Banks
AT1 Tracker'
dashboard summarising key themes relevant to the asset class.
The tool allows users to assess the absolute and relative coupon
risk of AT1
instruments and the write-down / conversion risk of AT1 and T2
CoCo instruments
issued by a broad range of banks globally. The tool also
provides a
comprehensive overview of key features of outstanding
instruments and includes
an issue comparison function, which allows the user to compare
coupon omission
and write-down buffers of up to five different issues. The
interactive component
allows users to set various parameters arbitrarily based on the
user's own
assumptions and to track against other instruments. Finally, a
'trigger distance
average' calculation allows users to track risk trends for the
whole AT1 asset
class.
Fitch currently rates approximately USD80bn of AT1s and T2 CoCo,
which represent
an estimated 85% of all outstanding AT1 instruments. Fitch's
criteria for rating
these bonds have not materially changed in recent years,
resulting in broadly
stable ratings. Approximately 56% of bonds and 79% of AT1s are
rated in the 'BB'
category, reflecting Fitch's general policy to notch Basel
III-compliant Tier 1
instruments down at least five times from the issuer's Viability
Rating. For the
vast majority of banks, AT1s are likely to be non-investment
grade.
David Weinfurter, Global Head of Financial Institutions, said:
"AT1s are an
instrument class of great interest to market participants and
given the
longer-term regulatory support for this asset class, we expect
global issuance
volumes to increase significantly. Building on Fitch's
consistent methodology
and insightful research, the AT1 tool provides comprehensive
data and visibility
on this increasingly important and fast-growing market."
Volumes of AT1 issuance were moderate and country-limited prior
to 2H13 before
increasing significantly. The volume of bonds issues during the
first nine
months of 2014 - approximately USD56bn - already exceeds total
issuance volume
for 2013.
Most European banks have ample scope to issue AT1s, with Basel
III/CRDIV
regulations providing an incentive to do so. Accordingly, Fitch
expects AT1
issuance by western European banks to be strong over the
long-term, albeit
punctuated by periods of shortage when markets are volatile.
In Asia, AT1 issuance is also expected to grow. Bank of China
recently announced
sizeable AT1 transactions and we expect other large Chinese
banks to follow.
Similarly, we expect Indian banks to start issuing AT1
instruments in the
medium-term.
Fitch will regularly republish the Banks AT1 tracker dashboard
and update the
AT1 Tracker Tool to include any omitted or newly issued bonds,
to update issuer
financial data used to assess trigger points, and to incorporate
market feedback
on its functionality.
