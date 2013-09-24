(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has introduced its Portfolio Loss Metrics, which are new measures of the agency's expectations for portfolio losses for EMEA structured finance and covered bond programmes.

The metrics are designed to improve the transparency of Fitch's opinions on expected asset pool performance and provide a consistent framework for comparison of asset portfolios and tranches.

"The metrics provide an additional and transparent method of expressing Fitch's opinion on the quality of assets backing structured finance and covered bond securities," says Marjan van der Weijden, Head of EMEA Structured Finance. "Portfolio Loss Metrics provide complementary information alongside ratings, providing market participants with a way to directly compare asset pools based on our expectations for losses."

Portfolio Loss Metrics reveal extra detail about Fitch's expectations for asset performance that can sometimes be masked in assumed stress scenarios. For example, when ratings are constrained by exposure to sovereign or counterparty risk, stresses on these factors can over-ride the fundamental strength of the underlying portfolio. Investors will be able to use the metrics to understand Fitch's views on the assets themselves, disregarding the potential stresses. "Our expectations for asset portfolio losses form one of the building blocks of our rating analysis and it is important these opinions are transparent to investors," says Andrew Currie, Head of Surveillance for EMEA Structured Finance. "Because they are based solely on asset characteristics, the metrics allow investors a clear understanding of our opinions on the asset portfolios, disregarding structural features and stresses that may distort the underlying view."

Fitch believes Portfolio Loss Metrics will be most useful in benchmarking individual asset pools against others in their sector and the sector as a whole. For example, Spanish RMBS transactions with the highest 25% of Portfolio Loss Expectations (PLE) are expected to realise over seven times as much loss on their portfolios as those with the lowest 25% of PLEs. To assist with such comparisons, the latest Portfolio Loss Metrics (initially for consumer and auto ABS and Spanish RMBS) are available in an interactive spreadsheet tool available at

To access the Special Report "Portfolio Loss Metrics - Increasing Transparency of Asset Performance Expectations', please click the link at the top of the page or www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Portfolio Loss Metrics: Increasing Transparency of Asset Performance Expectations

