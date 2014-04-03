(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has launched the RMBS Compare, an Excel
tool that provides easy access to Fitch's surveillance and index data on
European RMBS.
The RMBS Compare allows users to review the performance of European RMBS
transactions in comparison with Fitch's benchmark indices and macroeconomic
indicators. The tool allows the comparison of transactions using performance
measures such as arrears, defaults, recoveries and loss severity.
"We use the RMBS Compare to monitor and benchmark the performance of
transactions," says Andrew Currie, Head of Surveillance for EMEA Structured
Finance. "Analysts can compare the key characteristics of a transaction with
others in the sector, as well as averages for the product types, vintages and
originators."
RMBS Compare's main features are:
- Compare transaction performance with others and with Fitch benchmarks
- Compare originators, vintages and product types
- Compare housing market and macroeconomic indicators
- Compare a selected portfolio of transactions
- Links to the full data history for each transaction
- Visualise comparisons with customisable charts and tables for inclusion in
documents
The RMBS Compare initially includes data covering The Netherlands, Spain,
Ireland and Greece, with UK data to be added shortly and other European
countries to be included in the coming months.
The RMBS Compare is available at www.fitchratings.com and can be accessed
through the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: RMBS Compare (April 2014)
